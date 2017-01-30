Shaiman and Khurram are UAE cricket role models

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shaiman and Khurram are UAE cricket role models

Despite living in a non-Test playing nation they have won international acclaim

Gulf News
 

The UAE batsman Shaiman Anwar is now ranked 23 alongside the world’s best Twenty20 batsmen. Through his consistent batting he has climbed up the International Cricket Council (ICC) players ranking. His achievement is not only special but inspiring too. He has shown that even after living in a non-Test playing nation like the UAE one can earn fame and make a mark in international cricket through sheer determination.

It is indeed pleasing as a reporter to have trailed Shaiman from the start of his domestic career in the UAE.

He was first seen as just another Pakistan cricketer who could hit the ball hard. Once, Shaiman hit a century in a morning match and a double century on the same day in another afternoon match.

While speaking to him after this rare achievement, he’d remarked that he enjoys hitting sixes and always looks for an opportunity to hit the ball over the fence.

When this story was published, many commented that his knock did not deserve the coverage since he was just a whacker of the ball with no technique.

Since most matches were played on cement tracks those days, a few even remarked that Shaiman was just a cement wicket hero and that he would fail on turf wickets or against moving deliveries. But Shaiman was not deterred by such demoralising comments and continued to score heavily on all wickets.

He once hit 16 sixes in an innings, and Gulf News called him ‘Sixer Shaiman’, a sobriquet that resonated well with his style of batting.

Once, India’s star batsman Sunil Gavaskar was invited to give away the awards at a domestic cricket tournament. In the final match, Shaiman, who opened the innings, square cut a fast bowler for a six. Gavaskar then remarked that during his school days he was always asked to play shots all along the ground and not cut in the air, and that it was pleasing to watch players now hit over the fence with perfection.

Shaiman’s greatest moment came when he scored a century against Ireland in the 2015 World Cup. Today Shaiman is among the most feared batsmen from associate countries.

What stands out is his belief in himself, his talent, his strokes and above all his willingness to correct his mistakes and master his strokes.

Like Shaiman, Khurram Khan is another player, who despite living in the UAE, was recognised as a fine all-rounder and a great captain as well. In fact, Khurram and Shaiman should be considered as role models for the UAE’s budding cricketers.

Khurram has had the honour of standing in line with the world’s finest captains, and Shaiman figures in the list of world’s best batsmen, only to prove that the window of opportunity opens for those who toil hard.

More from Sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Sunil Gavaskar
follow this tag on MGNSunil Gavaskar

filed under

GulfNewsSportOur Writers

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Sunil Gavaskar
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Our Writers

A Tiger-Rory rivalry would have been a Classic

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis