Shaiman and Khurram are UAE cricket role models

The UAE batsman Shaiman Anwar is now ranked 23 alongside the world’s best Twenty20 batsmen. Through his consistent batting he has climbed up the International Cricket Council (ICC) players ranking. His achievement is not only special but inspiring too. He has shown that even after living in a non-Test playing nation like the UAE one can earn fame and make a mark in international cricket through sheer determination.

It is indeed pleasing as a reporter to have trailed Shaiman from the start of his domestic career in the UAE.

He was first seen as just another Pakistan cricketer who could hit the ball hard. Once, Shaiman hit a century in a morning match and a double century on the same day in another afternoon match.

While speaking to him after this rare achievement, he’d remarked that he enjoys hitting sixes and always looks for an opportunity to hit the ball over the fence.

When this story was published, many commented that his knock did not deserve the coverage since he was just a whacker of the ball with no technique.

Since most matches were played on cement tracks those days, a few even remarked that Shaiman was just a cement wicket hero and that he would fail on turf wickets or against moving deliveries. But Shaiman was not deterred by such demoralising comments and continued to score heavily on all wickets.

He once hit 16 sixes in an innings, and Gulf News called him ‘Sixer Shaiman’, a sobriquet that resonated well with his style of batting.

Once, India’s star batsman Sunil Gavaskar was invited to give away the awards at a domestic cricket tournament. In the final match, Shaiman, who opened the innings, square cut a fast bowler for a six. Gavaskar then remarked that during his school days he was always asked to play shots all along the ground and not cut in the air, and that it was pleasing to watch players now hit over the fence with perfection.

Shaiman’s greatest moment came when he scored a century against Ireland in the 2015 World Cup. Today Shaiman is among the most feared batsmen from associate countries.

What stands out is his belief in himself, his talent, his strokes and above all his willingness to correct his mistakes and master his strokes.

Like Shaiman, Khurram Khan is another player, who despite living in the UAE, was recognised as a fine all-rounder and a great captain as well. In fact, Khurram and Shaiman should be considered as role models for the UAE’s budding cricketers.

Khurram has had the honour of standing in line with the world’s finest captains, and Shaiman figures in the list of world’s best batsmen, only to prove that the window of opportunity opens for those who toil hard.