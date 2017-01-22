Mobile
Lessons UAE must learn from Desert T20 tourney

It revealed the distance the hosts have to travel to be the best

Gulf News
 

There are a lot of lessons to be learnt from the just concluded Desert T20 tournament organised by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB).

Though the UAE bowed out before the semi-finals, it revealed the distance the team needs to cover to be the best among the associate teams.

If only the ECB had hosted more such tournaments in the past, then the team would have been better equipped for the challenges from the other associate teams. It’s a fact that teams like Scotland, Ireland and Afghanistan play more matches than the UAE and have more exposure to stronger teams.

For a team to progress in international cricket they should be playing teams stronger than them; hence the UAE should not be disheartened for not reaching the semi-final.

Afghanistan beat the UAE with only seven balls to spare. This clearly shows that the UAE’s standard is not bad and that they can stun strong teams too if they are able to push a little harder. A team slips down the ladder only when they do not learn from their defeats.

The UAE would have been a Test playing nation today had they learnt from their defeats in the past.

It has let many teams go ahead of them mainly due to lack of exposure.

Soon after the UAE qualified for the 1996 World Cup, had the ECB organised tournaments or played series against nations, like the ones organised recently against Afghanistan and England Lions, they could have become a Test playing country or at least the best among associate nations.

For those who doubt the UAE’s capability in becoming a Test nation, the answer lies in the rise of the Bangladesh team after they were beaten by the UAE.

It was by defeating Bangladesh in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Trophy final that the UAE qualified for the 1996 World Cup. That day was one of the UAE’s glorious moments achieved through half centuries from Riaz Poonawala, Vijay Mehra and Saleem Raza.

Today Bangladesh is miles ahead of the UAE because their cricket board invested on their players by providing them with coaching and exposure.

Afghanistan became an affiliate member of the ICC only in 2001 and a member of Asian Cricket Council in 2003. Today they are performing better than many Test playing nations.

Oman, which was once a weak cricketing nation, is also progressing fast.

It is laudable that the ECB has now organised a tournament and given contracts to players as well. They should also look at the overall development of cricket. Issues like the Dubai Cricket Council not having their own cricket ground despite repeated promises from their officials, closing down of many leading cricket clubs, etc need to be looked into. After all, the cream of the UAE team come from Dubai and a product of these clubs that have closed down.

