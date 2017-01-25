Jeev Milkha Singh column: Rory’s full recovery necessary for the game

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship once again produced dramatic twists and turns on the final day before Tommy Fleetwood prevailed in a thriller decided on the magnificent 18th hole.

For the most part on Sunday, with the front nine of the golf course playing so tough, it looked like a two-horse race between Martin Kaymer and Kiradech Aphibarnrat. They really handled the conditions well in the beginning and were off to a fast start, something which a majority of players in the field were unable to do.

However, the most important stretch in a golf tournament is the back nine of the final round. As the number of remaining holes starts to diminish, the pressure begins to ramp up and it does different things to different people. Many accomplished players have made inexplicable mistakes when seemingly cruising on the home stretch, and many have achieved miraculous results when not in contention.

Fleetwood started his charge on the opening hole of the back nine, chipping in for an eagle on the par-5 10th. Another birdie on the 11th gave him the share of lead. While everyone would say those two holes were the game-changer, I’d say it was how he handled the next seven holes that was key.

There is no denying the fact that Tommy is an extraordinarily gifted golfer. I think he proved that in comprehensive fashion when he won the Johnnie Walker Championship in Gleneagles as a 22-year-old. But he did struggle with his swing for almost a year before his game started coming back towards the second half of last year. Hopefully, his trials and tribulations are over now and he can go on a sustained run of form from here on.

The one piece of statistic that stood out in his victory was that he hit as many as 92 per cent greens in regulation. That’s a staggering number and it is very difficult not to finish high up when you are hitting the ball so well.

The Desert Swing action now moves to Doha for the Qatar Masters and the golf course there is a different beast. The Doha Golf Club course is on a fairly open piece of land and tends to get strong winds on most days. Good ball striking, and plenty of patience, is going to be key if someone wants to win the tournament.

Moving on, it was disappointing to know that Rory McIlroy is pulling out of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic as well. However, it really would have been a miraculous recovery if his rib injury healed in time for the tournament.

While his numerous fans will obviously miss him, it is important that McIlroy comes back fully fit so that there is no danger of the injury recurring and putting his immediate future in doubt. Considering that the Masters is just a couple of months away, and knowing what that tournament signifies for him, it is understandable why he did not take part in two of his most favourite tournaments of the year.

(Jeev Milkha Singh is a four-time champion on the European Tour)