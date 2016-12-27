Jeev Milkha Singh column: Matsuyama can pose a major challenge in 2017

With just a couple of days to go for the New Year, I think this is as good a time as any to look forward to 2017.

However, I will do it with a slight twist — I will focus on some of our Asian prospects. Let’s start with Hideki Matsuyama — the highest ranked Asian in the world right now at No. 6. He has had a phenomenal end to the year, winning four out of five tournaments he played towards the back-end of the season, and I have no doubts that he is going to be a similar threat after the break.

I mentioned Matsuyama as one of my players to watch last year, and I will now go one step further — I will say that he will definitely be a threat at the majors this year.

His compatriot and very good friend, Ryo Ishikawa, has made a decent comeback from his injury, and I won’t be surprised if he is motivated by Matsuyama to perform better at the world stage.

From India, I have a feeling that we will witness a breakthrough year for Gaganjeet Bhullar, who is playing well after overcoming his injury issues, and also expect some fireworks from Anirban Lahiri as he settles down in the PGA Tour. On the Asian scene, Shubhankar Sharma and S Chikarangappa are two players with immense potential.

Among the Korean boys, I will still back Jeunghun Wang. I was very impressed with him at the EurAsia Cup, and he went on to win twice on the European Tour after that. Expect some more of the same from him.

The Thai boys always put up a strong squad. I think we can look forward to another strong year from Thongchai Jaidee, despite the fact that he is now fast approaching 50, and the young Phachara Khongwatmai.

Looking at ladies’ golf, I think India’s Aditi Ashok, after the fantastic rookie season she had in Ladies European Tour, has enough talent and potential to make a similar impact on the LPGA Tour. A couple of other players worth keeping your eyes on are Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn, the older sister of world No. 2 Ariya. She is already improving fast and the success of her sister is going to be a great boost.

The Koreans will surely send a bunch of players, but I have been told about one particular player — Angel Yin. She finished third in the Rookie of the Year race on LET and hits the ball a country mile. I haven’t seen her in action, but those who have, rave about her.

Moving on, last week I was invited to play the McLeod Russel Tour Championship on India’s domestic PGTI Tour, and that took to me to Kolkata. I was going to the City of Joy after nearly two decades and really excited to reacquaint myself with the Royal Calcutta Golf Club — the oldest golf club outside the British Isles, founded way back in 1829.

Kolkata, especially during the Christmas time, is a magnificent place to visit, and this time was no different. I was also extremely pleased to see all the changes that have been made to the golf course and how all of it seems to be for the better. What really surprised me was the immaculate condition of the golf course — I haven’t ever seen such thick rough and fast greens at the Royal.

It was all going well until I had a serious bout of food poisoning on Saturday night. I was hardly in any condition to play the final round, but I have rarely pulled out of tournaments, and I was not going to disappoint the many fans who had turned up. Suffice to say, the round did not go well — I shot an 85 — but I was proud of the fact that I did not give up.

Here is looking forward to 2017. Hoping it will being much better news all through the 12 months.

— Jeev Milkha Singh is a four-time champion on the European Tour