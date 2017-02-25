Is this Dubai fans’ last chance to catch up with Roger Federer?

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Is this Dubai fans’ last chance to catch up with Roger Federer?

Duty Free has assembled a star cast befitting 25th anniversary of ATP event

Image Credit: AFP
Roger Federer
Gulf News
 

The joie de vivre around the Dubai Tennis Stadium, during this time of the year, is hard to miss if you have been a resident of this vibrant city long enough. The thunderous clapping from the centre court at the end of a well-played point, which often gives way to the strains of guitar and drums of the band playing at the Aviation Club terraces, tells you it’s tennis time again.

While the women’s event which kicked off the two-week extravaganza braved a somewhat fickle weather to hold its own, the ATP event is special one — and tournament owners Dubai Duty Free have spared no efforts to ensure that it’s 25th anniversary is an event to remember. For starters, Andy Murray, the men’s world No. 1 is back in fray after a fairly long gap while the emotional quotient around the comeback of Roger Federer — the tournament’s most enduring brand ambassador — is hard to miss.

If one had been around at last year’s men’s event — which was anti-climactic due to reasons beyond the organisers’ control — then 2017 could be seen as a redemption time of sorts. The first blow to it came when Federer announced his sudden pullout following a freakish knee injury, while the breaking news each day were pullouts induced by injuries, including that of Novak Djokovic, the tournament’s another crowd favourite.

The silver jubilee for the men’s event, then, could not have come at a better time. There is already an air of anticipation with Murray and the Swiss master already in town and making the odd public appearances — be it hitting at the centre court or hitting it off together at the beach with the iconic Burj Khalifa at the backdrop. Providing an ideal supporting cast are last year’s champion Stan Wawrinka, Dubai regular Tomas Berdych and showman Gael Monfils — who comes back after eight seasons.

The essential appeal of the Dubai event, sandwiched between the Australian Open and the hardcourt showpieces Indian Wells and Miami, is more of a feel-good affair which has — to borrow a phrase from the Dubai Duty Free boss Colm McLoughlin — put ‘Dubai in the world sporting map.’ This, however, is not to suggest a dearth of classy competition over the years — as memories of the epic Nadal-Federer final in 2006 or Federer rallying back to beat Berdych three years back still fresh in memory.

The tournament has, time and again, received endorsements from the players’ body ATP, but it had also been fortunate to boast of two of the greatest players of this generation — Federer and Djokovic playing the role of it’s self-appointed ambassadors. The Swiss ace has won it seven times, while Djoko has won it four times — and the extra incentive for the fans this time lies in the fact that it could well be the last opportunity to see the 18-time Slam winner in action in Dubai.

Federer’s open-ended statement after winning the Australian Open has certainly begun the countdown to his announcement of walking into the golden sunset — sooner than later. And the tennis afficionados of the city would be loathe to miss this opportunity to catch him, and the leading men, in action from Monday.

More from Sport

tags from this story

Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGNAndy Murray
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGNRoger Federer
Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGNRafael Nadal
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGNNovak Djokovic
Tomas Berdych
follow this tag on MGNTomas Berdych

filed under

GulfNewsSportOur Writers

tags

Andy Murray
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Roger Federer
follow this tag on MGN
Rafael Nadal
follow this tag on MGN
Novak Djokovic
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Our Writers

Indians must learn and rise from Pune massacre

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayFashion at the Dubai tennis tournament
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

Should Emirates, Etihad pay for flight delays?

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

PIA plane flies with passengers standing

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Penniless mother and daughters seek help

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe

Moonlight wins Best Picture after gaffe