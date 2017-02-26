Mobile
Indians must learn and rise from Pune massacre

The crushing defeat will remain as a reference on how a team can crack easily

Gulf News
 

India’s crushing 333-run loss to Australia is likely to be discussed for a long time and referred to as the ‘Pune massacre’. It was a shocking display from India’s reputed batting line-up. Even if the hosts recover from this defeat and win over Australia in the coming matches, this Test match will remain a reference on how a team riding high can crack easily.

India’s supporters may console themselves saying that a team need not win always; but the fact remains that this defeat was not on a bouncy Australian wicket, instead it was on their familiar conditions. India’s batsmen cracked against spin, something that they are considered experts.

There are a lot of lessons the team can learn from this dismal show. Firstly, one must accept that any spinner can run through India’s batting. Secondly, when pitches are made to assist Indian spinners, it will be useful to remember that a well-prepared visiting team with good spinners too can create havoc on them.

It is here the Australian team’s preparation needs to be admired. They used the services of a former Indian spinner-turned-coach Sridharan Sriram to mentor their spinners, and that helped them a lot.

Before analysing what went wrong with the Indian batting, it is also important to admire 32-year-old Steve O’Keefe’s determination. Many spinners were tried out by Australia after Shane Warne’s retirement, but O’Keefe got lucky only in 2014 in Dubai where he made his Test debut.

It is important to view this defeat with an open mind. For those who attribute India’s poor batting to a bad wicket may well look into the fact that the Australians made 260 and 285 in their two innings on this very wicket. A pitch can never be bad for only one team in both the innings; clearly indicating that the Indian batsmen failed to apply themselves to the conditions. The greatness of a batsman lies in his ability to play every delivery on its merit and not on the bowler’s reputation.

Former Indian cricketers must refrain from making comments like ‘India will inflict a clean sweep over the Australians’ even before the first ball was bowled. Cricket can makes heroes of anyone willing to put in the hard work. A determined team can also conquer any team.

The Indian team should not take this defeat as just a bad match; instead this must be a lesson on why a team and its players, despite a winning streak, must keep their feet on the ground always. Kohli and his boys would do well to understand that failure is not a result of falling down from the top, but it is when you refuse to rise back.

Shane Warne
follow this tag on MGNShane Warne
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

