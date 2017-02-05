Cricket should never be at the mercy of any country

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Cricket should never be at the mercy of any country

For the game to grow all nations should be competitive and not the rich alone

Gulf News
 

As soon as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that it would scale back the powers of the Big Three (India, England and Australia), and that there will be a fairer distribution of revenue among countries, many Indian fans seemed upset with the decision. They questioned the idea of a cut in India’s revenue even though they bring in the maximum amount to the game.

When the ten Test playing countries voted against India’s wish to delay the voting process on this matter, the Indian board was snubbed 7-2. The Supreme Court of India’s appointed representative who attended the ICC meeting couldn’t find a way out of the sticky situation. Many feel that Shashank Manohar, the ICC chairman, despite hailing from India, let India down.

For a hardcore Indian cricket fan, Manohar will be seen as someone who committed this big mistake and ditched his own country. But for a cricket fan who thinks of the game globally, this can be seen as the best decision taken in recent times at an ICC meeting.

An international sports body cannot be bullied by any nation just because it brings in more money. All of this began when N. Srinivasan as the ICC chief, representing the Indian board, had tried to create inequality in the ICC by mooting the Big Three plan. Only when all cricketing nations grow equally will cricket be exciting to watch. Had the Big Three plan continued, it would have been harmful for the game in the long run.

For those who argue that India should get the lion share of the ICC’s earning may well remember that countries not a part of the Big Three, while playing cricket against India, also attract people to watch the game. By denying revenue for growth to these countries, India was actually pushing other countries to become like Zimbabwe, whose matches draw sparse crowds.

The famous saying “absolute power corrupts absolutely” seems so true here, and should not have happened in the ICC. If the Indian cricket board is in such a state today it is because of a few trying to wrest absolute powers. They misused the popularity and following for the game and landed up fighting each other. They also believed they were above everything, including their country’s government and judiciary.

It is important that more nations play good cricket, and hence the ICC’s decision to pave the way for Afghanistan and Ireland to become Test nations is also laudable. This gives hope to nations like UAE and Oman too. If the promotion of cricket and cricketers becomes the sole objective of officials in these countries, then one day they can rise to be Test playing nations. It’s time people understand that only when more nations become competitive will cricket remain attractive.

More from Sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Oman
follow this tag on MGNOman
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGNAfghanistan
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGNUnited Kingdom
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
ICC Champions Trophy
follow this tag on MGNICC Champions Trophy
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia

filed under

GulfNewsSportOur Writers

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Oman
follow this tag on MGN
Afghanistan
follow this tag on MGN
United Kingdom
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Our Writers

A Tiger-Rory rivalry would have been a Classic

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE