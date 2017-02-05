Cricket should never be at the mercy of any country

As soon as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced that it would scale back the powers of the Big Three (India, England and Australia), and that there will be a fairer distribution of revenue among countries, many Indian fans seemed upset with the decision. They questioned the idea of a cut in India’s revenue even though they bring in the maximum amount to the game.

When the ten Test playing countries voted against India’s wish to delay the voting process on this matter, the Indian board was snubbed 7-2. The Supreme Court of India’s appointed representative who attended the ICC meeting couldn’t find a way out of the sticky situation. Many feel that Shashank Manohar, the ICC chairman, despite hailing from India, let India down.

For a hardcore Indian cricket fan, Manohar will be seen as someone who committed this big mistake and ditched his own country. But for a cricket fan who thinks of the game globally, this can be seen as the best decision taken in recent times at an ICC meeting.

An international sports body cannot be bullied by any nation just because it brings in more money. All of this began when N. Srinivasan as the ICC chief, representing the Indian board, had tried to create inequality in the ICC by mooting the Big Three plan. Only when all cricketing nations grow equally will cricket be exciting to watch. Had the Big Three plan continued, it would have been harmful for the game in the long run.

For those who argue that India should get the lion share of the ICC’s earning may well remember that countries not a part of the Big Three, while playing cricket against India, also attract people to watch the game. By denying revenue for growth to these countries, India was actually pushing other countries to become like Zimbabwe, whose matches draw sparse crowds.

The famous saying “absolute power corrupts absolutely” seems so true here, and should not have happened in the ICC. If the Indian cricket board is in such a state today it is because of a few trying to wrest absolute powers. They misused the popularity and following for the game and landed up fighting each other. They also believed they were above everything, including their country’s government and judiciary.

It is important that more nations play good cricket, and hence the ICC’s decision to pave the way for Afghanistan and Ireland to become Test nations is also laudable. This gives hope to nations like UAE and Oman too. If the promotion of cricket and cricketers becomes the sole objective of officials in these countries, then one day they can rise to be Test playing nations. It’s time people understand that only when more nations become competitive will cricket remain attractive.