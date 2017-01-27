Mobile
Boris Becker column: Pressure on Serena as she is the favourite on paper

It’s been a ‘crazy’ tournament with it’s quota of surprises

Gulf News
 

The ladies’ side of the tournament is certainly in the hands of the Williams Sisters. The older one against the younger one, or the younger one against the older one: whichever way you want to put it.

I am not surprised that Serena is in the final but I am that Venus is. After all, it’s been 14 years since her last Australian Open final, and she has been through injuries and illnesses and has aged on the way. There is just something about the 30-somethings at this tournament! It’s wonderful to see you don’t have to be 25 to succeed; you can be in your mid-30s and play some of your best tennis.

It’s always difficult to play against your sibling. Imagine if you had to play against your sister or brother! That’s hard for anybody but I think that Serena and Venus have found a way to leave their love for each other aside and give it their all and history has proved that.

On paper, Serena is the favourite and she’s going for her 23rd Grand Slam title. However, she’s probably a lot more nervous than Venus. She is always the favourite and it’s a difficult task to completely rule that out of your nervous system. You are going to be affected by it, and Serena will be playing against the history of women’s tennis. That is going to add a lot more pressure to her performance.

Venus has already passed her expectations. I’m sure she didn’t think she was going to be in another Grand Slam final. There is just something about Venus; she’s very distinguished, calm and almost serene-like when she plays. She’s been there, done that so for her to still be around is a great compliment to her courage. She’s never won a singles title here and she knows that this is probably her last chance — better late than never.

Honestly, however, I think Serena will win. And if she doesn’t… well, that would be a big surprise. But then, this has been a crazy tournament with Novak (Djokovic) going out in the second round, Andy (Murray) in the fourth, and Mirjana Lucic-Baroni reaching the last four 18 years after her last semi-final appearance. So nothing would surprise me anymore, actually!

As for the men, I don’t think Roger (Federer) expected to be in the final. But it speaks to his love for the game, his character and personality that unless you actually beat him, he’s not going to lose. The question mark was over his fitness after being out for six months because of his knee but he answered all these questions by beating beat (Tomas) Berdych, (Kei) Nishikori, and (Stan) Wawrinka — all top 10 players.

Incredible!

(Gameplan)

Serena Williams
Australian Open
