Shaikh Hamdan re-forms Victory Team board

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Shaikh Hamdan re-forms Victory Team board

New members to serve for four years but term can be renewed

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has issued a resolution re-forming the Board of Victory Team Establishment.

As per the resolution, the new board will be composed of Huraiz Almur Bin Huraiz, President, Mohammad Mubarak Al Mutaiwei, Vice President, Ali Khalifa Al Muhairi, Nasser Mohammad Al Shaali and Ganem Khamis Al Marri as members.

The board will serve for a four years term, and is renewable.

The resolution stated that the board will assume its responsibilities and authorities as stipulated in chairman of the establishment’s resolution dated February 24, 2010 and any other responsibilities and authorities delegated to the board by the chairman or otherwise by Dubai Sports Council.

Dubai Sports Council supplants the chairman of Victory Team Establishment in all the competencies stated in the resolution dated February 24, 2010. According to the new resolution, the board will list all movable and immovable assets and provide periodic inventory reports to Dubai Sports Council. The board may delegate competencies and responsibilities among members to carry out the establishment’s daily activities. The board may also assign whomever the board finds suitable to under-carry the responsibilities delegated pursuant to this resolution.

This resolution annuls any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. This resolution is valid from the date of issuance.

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGNMohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum

filed under

SportOlympicsWatersportsSailing

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum
follow this tag on MGN
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: February 7, 2017


Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) shoots a three point shot to tie the game with 0.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter at Verizon Center. Cleveland Cavaliers defeated Washington Wizards 140-135 in overtime. USA TODAY Sports

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Top recipient of UAE remittances revealed

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

Temperatures to rise after UAE's cold snap

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body