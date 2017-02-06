Shaikh Hamdan re-forms Victory Team board

Dubai: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, has issued a resolution re-forming the Board of Victory Team Establishment.

As per the resolution, the new board will be composed of Huraiz Almur Bin Huraiz, President, Mohammad Mubarak Al Mutaiwei, Vice President, Ali Khalifa Al Muhairi, Nasser Mohammad Al Shaali and Ganem Khamis Al Marri as members.

The board will serve for a four years term, and is renewable.

The resolution stated that the board will assume its responsibilities and authorities as stipulated in chairman of the establishment’s resolution dated February 24, 2010 and any other responsibilities and authorities delegated to the board by the chairman or otherwise by Dubai Sports Council.

Dubai Sports Council supplants the chairman of Victory Team Establishment in all the competencies stated in the resolution dated February 24, 2010. According to the new resolution, the board will list all movable and immovable assets and provide periodic inventory reports to Dubai Sports Council. The board may delegate competencies and responsibilities among members to carry out the establishment’s daily activities. The board may also assign whomever the board finds suitable to under-carry the responsibilities delegated pursuant to this resolution.

This resolution annuls any other legislation that contradicts or challenges its articles. This resolution is valid from the date of issuance.