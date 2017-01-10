Olympics would boost LA economy by $11.2b: Study

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Olympics would boost LA economy by $11.2b: Study

Report will be included in American city's bid book to be presented to International Olympic Committee

Image Credit: Courtesy of La2024.org
 

Los Angeles: The group bidding to bring the 2024 Olympics to Los Angeles issued a study report on Monday saying the event could boost local economic output by up to $11.2 billion (Dh41.1 billion).

The study was conducted by the University of California at Riverside in conjunction with an economic research firm, and is to be included in their bid book submission to the International Olympic Committee in February.

The optimistic economic prediction comes after the bid committee in December released a proposed budget for the Games that was balanced, with projected costs and revenue coming to $5.3 billion.

That plan revised an initial budget which projected a $161 million surplus.

“In 1984, Los Angeles showed the world that a responsibly managed Olympic Games could add billions of dollars to the local economy and bring progress that could be felt for decades to come - and we’re ready to do that again in 2024,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garceti said at a press conference to release the report.

“This report shows that L.A. is an ideal, low-risk host for the 2024 Games, and that we have the right plan in place to make sure that a winning bid brings a lasting Olympic legacy back to our city,” he added.

The study notes that plans to use existing facilities brings the cost of the Games down.

It projects the Games could produce up to $18.3 billion in gross economic output for the United States as a whole, create more than 74,308 new full-time jobs and $167 million in additional tax revenue for California.

“There is little doubt that hosting the Olympics is an enormous boost for a local economy - both in the short term as driven by activity surrounding the events themselves, and in the long term given how these events raise the global profile of the region,” said Christopher Thornberg, founding partner of Beacon Economics and director of the UC Riverside School of Business Center for Economic Forecasting and Development.

“The worry is always that these benefits come at too high a cost. But because Los Angeles already has many of the assets needed for a successful Olympic experience, the upside is far greater than it would be for many other cities who would be hosting for the first time.”

Cost concerns have become a perennial problem for the Games. Budget rows have dogged Tokyo’s preparations for the 2020 Olympics, with some suggesting the final bill could hit a staggering $30 billion - four times the initial estimate.

The total cost for the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics went over budget, with a final price tag of around $12 billion.

Exciting upsides

Casey Wasserman, chairman of the private LA 2024 bid committee, said the Los Angeles bid addresses those concerns and reduces the risk of budget over-runs.

“LA 2024’s fiscally responsible approach has reduced risk for the city of Los Angeles and the IOC,” Wasserman said. “Now, in addition to reducing downside, we are able to quantify some really exciting upsides from LA 2024, with $11 billion in economic activity and a new Olympic job sector equivalent in size to LA’s arts and recreation industries combined.

“And that’s just short-term spending through 2024,” Wasserman said.

Los Angeles is competing with Paris and Budapest for the right to stage the 2024 Games. The IOC is due to choose the hosts at a meeting in Lima in September 2017.

More from Olympics

  1. Olympics would boost LA economy by $11.2b: Study

  2. IOA chief to discuss ban with government

  3. Russian officials acknowledge doping: NYT

  4. Tokyo unveil revised budget for 2020 Games

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Olympics
follow this tag on MGNOlympics

filed under

GulfNewsSportOlympics

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Olympics
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In Sport

Payet wants to leave West Ham, Bilic admits

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Fire hits Adnoc refinery, no casualties reported

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Watch: Where bags go after check-in

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for martyred UAE diplomats