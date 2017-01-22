Mohammad orders committee for Special Olympics

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution setting up the Higher Committee to host the Special Olympics in Abu Dhabi under the chairmanship of Mohammad Abdullah Al Junaibi.

The resolution named the members of the committee as: Dr Fahad Al Mattar Neyadi, Dr. Maha Taysir Barakat, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Mohammad Mohammad Fadil Al Hamli, Mariam Eid Khamis Al Muhairi, Majed Abdullah Al Osaimi, Ali Bin Tamim, Rabia Abu Shakra, Dr Kulaithem Saeed Al Nuaimi, Mohammad Rashid Al Suwaidi, Simon Pearce, as well as a representative from the Ministry of Community Development, a representative from the General Headquarters of Abu Dhabi Police, a representative from the Executive Affairs Authority and a representative from the Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The decision also said that the committee’s main headquarters will be in Abu Dhabi and the chairman of the committee can set up branches in and outside the emirate after approval from the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court.

It outlined that the goal of the committee is to prepare for the hosting of the Special Olympics through the supervision of associated activities and events, and coordination with the relevant authorities to promote the emirate as a distinctive destination to host similar events.

The resolution also stated that the committee is entitled to develop and implement an integrated action plan to oversee the Special Olympics events and follow, study and determine the requirement necessary to host the Games.

The committee will sign contracts and agreements with relevant organisations and parties and attract companies and stakeholders to care for Special Olympics and promote partnerships with them in coordination with the relevant authorities.

According to the resolution, the committee will represent the emirate before all parties regarding the hosting of the Special Olympics in coordination with the competent authorities. The committee will hold sessions and conferences on hosting the Special Olympics, promote and propose the necessary budget to achieve the objectives of the committee. This will be submitted to the Crown Prince’s Court for approval.