IOA chief to discuss ban with government

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

IOA chief to discuss ban with government

Sports ministry wants revoking of honour for Kalmadi, Chautala

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Breaking his silence, embattled Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President N. Ramachandran on Saturday said he will take up the issue of IOA’s suspension with the government after consulting the IOC and Olympic Council of Asia.

Cracking the whip on IOA, the Sports Ministry on Friday suspended the Olympic body till the time it reverses the decision to make the scam-tainted duo of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala its life presidents.

“I am away in New Zealand, on a personal issue relating to my family. I understand that the government has suspended the Indian Olympic Association due to the conferment of the life time presidency to Mr. Suresh Kalmadi and to Mr. Abhay Singh Chautala,” Ramachandran said in a statement.

The veteran administrator, who was heading World Squash Federation before taking over as IOA chief in 2014, added, “The IOA is a body that has to function under the guidance and supervision of OCA and IOC. On my return in the New Year I shall discuss this issue with the OCA/IOC after their offices open in the New Year for their guidance and advice, and thereafter take this up with the government to see how this issue can be resolved.”

The government took the firm decision to suspend IOA after it failed to reply to its showcause notice within the stipulated December 30 deadline.

Kalmadi spent nine months in jail after allegations, stemming from the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. He was released on bail pending an appeal to Delhi High Court and has denied any wrongdoing.

Chautala is also facing unrelated corruption charges in an ongoing court case. He has also denied the allegations.

Following the suspension, the IOA will cease to enjoy the privileges and prerogatives bestowed on it by the government as the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

More from Olympics

  1. IOA chief to discuss ban with government

  2. Russian officials acknowledge doping: NYT

  3. Tokyo unveil revised budget for 2020 Games

  4. Bolt, Phelps cap an era of excellence

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Asian Games
follow this tag on MGNAsian Games

filed under

GulfNewsSportOlympics

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Asian Games
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In Sport

Warner hits ton before lunch for Australia

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...
SPORT PICTURE OF THE DAY: Tuesday, December 13


Cristiano Ronaldo posing with the Ballon d'Or France Football trophy in Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo was named winner of the Ballon d'Or for the fourth time, organisers France Football said, capping a terrific year for the Real Madrid star. AFP

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays