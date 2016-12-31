IOA chief to discuss ban with government

New Delhi: Breaking his silence, embattled Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President N. Ramachandran on Saturday said he will take up the issue of IOA’s suspension with the government after consulting the IOC and Olympic Council of Asia.

Cracking the whip on IOA, the Sports Ministry on Friday suspended the Olympic body till the time it reverses the decision to make the scam-tainted duo of Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala its life presidents.

“I am away in New Zealand, on a personal issue relating to my family. I understand that the government has suspended the Indian Olympic Association due to the conferment of the life time presidency to Mr. Suresh Kalmadi and to Mr. Abhay Singh Chautala,” Ramachandran said in a statement.

The veteran administrator, who was heading World Squash Federation before taking over as IOA chief in 2014, added, “The IOA is a body that has to function under the guidance and supervision of OCA and IOC. On my return in the New Year I shall discuss this issue with the OCA/IOC after their offices open in the New Year for their guidance and advice, and thereafter take this up with the government to see how this issue can be resolved.”

The government took the firm decision to suspend IOA after it failed to reply to its showcause notice within the stipulated December 30 deadline.

Kalmadi spent nine months in jail after allegations, stemming from the 2010 Commonwealth Games in Delhi. He was released on bail pending an appeal to Delhi High Court and has denied any wrongdoing.

Chautala is also facing unrelated corruption charges in an ongoing court case. He has also denied the allegations.

Following the suspension, the IOA will cease to enjoy the privileges and prerogatives bestowed on it by the government as the National Olympic Committee (NOC).