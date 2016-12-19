Alleged Olympic ticket scandal official Pat Hickey vows to clear name

Olympic Committee of Ireland president, Pat Hickey, arriving at a police station to be questioned over alleged Olympic ticket touting, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

London: The former president of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI), Pat Hickey, vowed on Sunday to clear his name in an alleged ticketing scam after returning to Dublin from Brazil.

“It has been an extremely traumatic few months for myself and my family. Once again I wish to state that I am totally innocent of all charges against me,” 71-year-old Hickey said in a statement sent to AFP.

“I intend to adhere to any requests made by the Brazilian authorities and I will do everything possible to clear my name so that I can, in due course, get on with my life with my wife and family,” he added.

Hickey returned to Ireland earlier this month after being detained in August by Brazilian authorities and charged over his alleged role in a ticketing scam at the Rio Olympics.

He described recent months as “the most difficult time in my life” and lamented what he said was a “rush to judgement” among some media.

A court in Brazil ruled Hickey’s passport could be returned on medical grounds after his lawyers lodged a 410,000 euros (Dh1.6 million) bond, which was paid by the Association of World National Olympic Committees (ANOC) as a temporary loan.

He suffers from a heart condition and said he will undergo medical treatment in Ireland.

“I am delighted to be home and to be able to spend Christmas with my family,” he said.

Hickey stepped aside temporarily as OCI president following his arrest and his successor is due to be elected at an extraordinary general meeting on February 9.