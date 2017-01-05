Peterhansel leads Peugeot sweep as Toyota hit Dakar trouble

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Peterhansel leads Peugeot sweep as Toyota hit Dakar trouble

Defending champion delighted with ‘good day’ for his team

  • Driver Stephane Peterhansel of France and co-driver Jean Paul Cottret race their Peugeot during the 3rd stage Image Credit: AP
  • Spain's Joan Barreda Bort races his Honda bike during the third stage of the Dakar Rally.Image Credit: AP
  • Driver Stephan Schott of Germany and co-driver Paulo Fiuza of Portugal race their Mini.Image Credit: AP
Gulf News
 

San Salvador de Jujuy, Argentina: Defending champion Stephane Peterhansel led a Peugeot sweep of the top-three finishing spots on the third stage of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday with teammate Sebastien Loeb narrowly retaining the overall lead.

Peterhansel, 51, seeking a 13th career triumph in the gruelling 9,000km endurance event, finished the San Miguel de Tucuman to San Salvador de Jujuy stage in Argentina in 4 hours 18 min 17 sec.

Carlos Sainz, the 2010 champion, was second, coming home 1 min 54 sec behind the Frenchman Peterhansel. Third was nine-time world rally champion Loeb at 3 min 8 sec off the lead.

Loeb stays in the overall lead with a paper-thin 0.42sec advantage over Sainz and a 4.18sec gap on Peterhansel.

“It’s a really good day for Peugeot. We’ve lost, not completely but probably, two rivals in Nasser Al Attiyah and Giniel de Villiers, so it’s a little bit clearer at the front of the race,” said Peterhansel, who had struggled in the first two stages, finishing seventh and 12th.

Wednesday’s stage was split into two sections with the second part over a 124km timed run seeing the competitors race at altitude hitting 5,000m for the first time in the 2017 event.

However, it was a test too far for Toyota, who are seen as Peugeot’s major rivals for the title.

Longtime stage leader Nasser Al Attiyah of Qatar, the 2011 and 2015 champion who was just 28 seconds behind Loeb overnight, came to a halt for over an hour when he damaged a wheel on his vehicle.

Toyota teammates Giniel de Villiers, the 2005 winner, and 2004 champion Nani Roma also hit technical trouble on the exhausting climb.

Roma eventually finished in eighth spot, 13 min 16 sec behind Peterhansel, De Villiers was 18th at 36 min 23 sec and Al Attiyah down in 28th spot at a massive 2 h 17 min 38 sec off the pace.

In the overall standings, Roma is fifth (13 min 04 sec off the lead), De Villiers is 11th (35 min 20 sec) while Al Attiyah is 25th (2h 14min 58sec).

Spain’s Joan Barreda won the third stage of the motorcycle event by more than 10 minutes to take the overall lead.

The Honda rider dominated the 780km (364km timed) stage in 4 hours 22 min 41 sec.

Overnight leader and defending champion Toby Price of Australia was close to 23 minutes off the pace on his KTM.

“I was lucky and I did a good job. It was a really tough stage but I kept my focus during all the stage, so I am really happy with the work,” said Barreda.

“It’s still too early to talk about winning. There are still seven thousand kilometres to go.”

Britain’s Sam Sunderland is second overall at 11 min 20sec behind Barreda while Paulo Goncalves of Portugal holds third spot at 14min 42sec.

Thursday’s fourth stage, over 521km from San Salvador de Jujuy to Tupiza in Bolivia will be raced to altitudes of around 3,500m.

More from Motorsport

tags from this story

Qatar
follow this tag on MGNQatar
Spain
follow this tag on MGNSpain
Toyota
follow this tag on MGNToyota
Australia
follow this tag on MGNAustralia
Honda
follow this tag on MGNHonda

filed under

GulfNewsSportMotorsport

tags

Qatar
follow this tag on MGN
Spain
follow this tag on MGN
Toyota
follow this tag on MGN
Australia
follow this tag on MGN
Honda
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Motorsport

Dakar Rally seventh stage shortened after rains

Sport Gallery

Pics: Al Mazroui wins Mohammad Endurance Cup

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

US dollar to bring more cheer to UAE expats?

Two women saved from burning car

Two women saved from burning car

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Huge hospital bill for frail newborn and mum

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Horror video of moment Florida gunman shoots

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer

Death sentences upheld in killing of UAE officer