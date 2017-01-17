Formula One: Bottas joins Hamilton at Mercedes

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Formula One: Bottas joins Hamilton at Mercedes

27-year-old Finn steps into Rosberg's shoes following world champion's retirement

Image Credit: AFP
Lewis Hamilton (L) and Valtteri Bottas back in 2015.
 

London: Valtteri Bottas was on Monday named as Lewis Hamilton’s new teammate at Mercedes, the Finn replacing retired world champion Nico Rosberg after being freed to join the Formula One giants by Williams.

The laid back 27-year-old’s well-touted move to the all-conquering German constructor was facilitated by Williams persuading Felipe Massa to come out of retirement to race for them again in 2017.

The Stuttgart-based Mercedes were left scrambling round for a second driver when Rosberg dramatically retired on December 2 just five days following his drivers’ title triumph.

While Rosberg and Hamilton were arch-rivals, Bottas said at Mercedes team headquarters that he wanted a good relationship.

“I think we are going to be a strong pair together,” he said.

“I really respect him (Hamilton) as a driver and as a person. He is so quick, he is a great reference for me.

“I am sure we are going to be close and we are going to be both pushing each other forward.

“But the main thing is that I am sure we are going to work as a team, to work together, and help the team as much as we can, and with a big spirit, go flat out.”

Hamilton took to Twitter to greet Rosberg’s replacement.

“Welcome to the Team, Valtteri!” the British driver wrote.

Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff observed: “It’s time to see how Valtteri can step up to challenge for wins and Championships.”

Rosberg and Hamilton enjoyed a fiery rivalry in their pursuit of perfection at Mercedes, the former go-cart chums frequently clashed, both on the circuit.

No-nonsense

Bottas may prove to be a perfect choice, with his calm temperament matched with speed behind the wheel.

“Valtteri is a no-nonsense guy: down to earth, straightforward and very focused. Pretty Finnish, to be honest, and a great fit for us,” claimed Wolff.

Minutes before Mercedes’ confirmation that Bottas had landed the coveted job Williams’ deputy team principal Claire Williams had described Bottas, who has nine top three finishes to his name, as “a huge talent”.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank him on behalf of the whole team, and wish him a successful season as he joins Mercedes,” she said.

Massa, who has raced for Williams since 2014, will be joined in 2017 by Canadian teenage rookie Lance Stroll.

For Bottas, this represents the ideal outcome as he moves over to a Mercedes team that has proved unbeatable in recent seasons, with Rosberg’s maiden world championship following Hamilton’s title successes in 2014 and 2015.

“I guarantee I will be giving it all,” added the Monaco-based Bottas who switches stables after four seasons with Williams and 77 starts and an eighth place finish in the 2016 drivers’ championship.

“I want to thank Toto and everyone in the Mercedes diamond for this opportunity.

“I think it’s going to take a while to understand that this is really happening. It’s definitely another dream come true, to race in another team with such great history.”

While Rosberg stunned F1 by turning his back on the sport, Massa was executing a u-turn after the 35-year-old had called time on his long career after the season-closing 2016 grand prix in Abu Dhabi in November.

“I’m delighted that Felipe has agreed to come out of retirement to be a part of our 2017 campaign,” said Williams.

Massa, thrilled to be back in the F1 mix for another year, said of Bottas’ move to Mercedes: “Valtteri has a great opportunity, given the turn of events over the winter, and I wish him all the best at Mercedes.”

Mercedes, who earlier Monday had agreed the signing by Sauber of their German driver Pascal Werhlein, say they are working hard to give Hamilton and Bottas “the car they need to do the job”.

“The next weeks will be busy as we work to build relationships so Valtteri understands the team and the car. But that’s an exciting challenge that will bring us fresh energy and a new dynamic between the drivers,” said Wolff.

More from Motorsport

tags from this story

Nico Rosberg
follow this tag on MGNNico Rosberg
Formula One
follow this tag on MGNFormula One
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Lewis Hamilton
follow this tag on MGNLewis Hamilton
Mercedes
follow this tag on MGNMercedes
Felipe Massa
follow this tag on MGNFelipe Massa
Twitter
follow this tag on MGNTwitter

filed under

GulfNewsSportMotorsport

tags

Nico Rosberg
follow this tag on MGN
Formula One
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Lewis Hamilton
follow this tag on MGN
Mercedes
follow this tag on MGN

Also In Motorsport

Dakar star Sunderland wants to roar to more

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Ronaldo wins FIFA best player award

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Jobless? Eat for free in this Dubai restaurant

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Debt-ridden Brit woman living in car for months

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

Man pays Dubai Police Dh100,000 in fines

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Dubai tenants stripped of beach access

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran

30 killed as burning high-rise collapses in Iran