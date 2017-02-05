Winner Kittel claims: You ain’t seen nothing yet

Marcel Kittel of Quick-Step Floors is all smiles as he wins the final stage and the 2017 Dubai Tour at The W

Dubai: Quick-Step Floors’ rider Marcel Kittel has promised that his best is yet to come after clinching a double at the 2017 Dubai Tour that concluded at The Walk on Saturday.

The German sprinted away with the fifth and final stage sweeping away the rest of the honours to become the only rider to successfully defend his crown in Dubai. After finishing ahead of Team Sky’s Elia Viviani, Astana Pro Team’s Riccardo Minali and Mark Cavendish of Team Dimension Data, Kittel acknowledged that he is a much better rider than 12 months back.

“I’m starting the season in a different (way) now,” Kittel told media.

“While 2015 was slow and different, last year was stronger and I won a few races. This year, we have a new team that is showing so much of promise and that makes me feel different and stronger at the same time,” the 28-year-old added.

Kittel’s 75th career win was capped in brilliant fashion as he won the General Classification and the Points Classification ahead of strong opponents Dylan Groenewegen of Team Lotto NL-Jumbo and John Degenkolb of Trek-Segafredo.

“I am very happy and proud of my team. We were the most dominant team. Ultimately this win was due to the quality of the team and I think we did a great job today,” he complimented.

“There aren’t many races in which as a sprinter I have the opportunity to win an overall classification. I’ll keep this race in my memories, for all the ups and downs. It’s been a positive race for me, the team and cycling in many aspects,” Kittel added.

Groenewegen, who ultimately finished the final stage in tenth place, was pleased with his improvement. “Being second in the general classification is above expectations. Kittel was too strong so I cannot complain about my final result. It’s the best I could get although I wanted to win a stage,” the young Dutch national champion said.

“It’s been a great experience to race in Dubai. The roads are great for riding a bike and practising the preparation of a sprint. It’s been a really good race for me. It’s part of my improvement. Maybe next year I’ll be able to beat the world’s best sprinters,” he hoped.

Degenkolb enjoyed a good week of racing. “It’s a good start of the season for me. I tried my best, but it did not work out 100 per cent as we had wished. It is a learning process with my new team, we are getting there, getting better and better at every sprint, it is all about experience,” the German said.

The 2015 champion Cavendish was pleased with his form at the start of the year. “I’m better than I thought I was, so that’s alright. That’s a positive I can take,” the British rider said.

“I didn’t get any wins but I think after working throughout the week, the team was incredible. That was exactly how we planned to execute today except for the win. But I’m happy with that,” he added.

AWARDS

Best Team Standings: 1. UAE Abu Dhabi (45hrs, 28.21 mins); 2. Astana Pro Team (45:28.24); 3. BMC Racing Team (45:28.27); 4. Aqua Blue Sport (45:28.27); 5. Bardiane CSF (45:28.27).

Tag-Heuer Don’t Crack Under Pressure Award: Yousuf Mirza (UAE Abu Dhabi)