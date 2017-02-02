UAE Abu Dhabi is a complete team, manager says

Dubai: The newly formed UAE Abu Dhabi cycling team wants to ride on its “complete team mantra and spring a surprise or two” at the ongoing Dubai Tour.

Known for 20 years as Lampre, the team has been re-named UAE Abu Dhabi for the 2017 season. Managed by the former Italian champion Giuseppe Saronni, the team has so far recorded 25 Grand Tour stage wins, one Giro d’Italia GC victory (2011), one Tour of Flanders (Alessandro Ballan in 2007) and two Tours of Lombardy (Damiano Cunego in 2007 and 2008).

However, a new sponsor and a totally new set-up with its base on the outskirts of Milan, UAE Abu Dhabi know they need to have some patience before the results start moving in their favour. “We now represent the Abu Dhabi brand, so that gives us a lot of responsibility. To start with, we are simply so proud to be wearing the Abu Dhabi name around the world,” Saronni told Gulf News.

“Though all our efforts are centred around Sacha [Modolo], we are indeed a team in the true sense of the word. We expect them all to ride as a group while making sure they do their best for Sacha,” he added.

During the Dubai Tour, sprinter Modolo has already done a fairly commendable job for the new outfit while coming in fifth place in both stages held so far. And much is also expected from the puncheur Diego Ulissi to give the new team chances of better overall finishes in the future.

While Modolo revelled with a fifth place on Wednesday ahead of stronger names such as Team Dimension Data’s Mark Cavendish and Astana Pro Team’s Riccaardo Minali, it was UAE cycling champion Yousuf Mirza, who stole the limelight battling with three other breakaway riders till the final ten kilometres. “For sure, he [Mirza] is capable of doing something and we have a plan in mind for him,” Saronni admitted.

“But it is just a part of our plans not to put Mirza too much in the focus. We want to do the right thing at the right moment,” he added.

However, the new team has even greater home responsibilities. “We are required to work towards a cause of attracting young riders from among the UAE population,” Saronni said.

“Cycling is definitely one of the main sports today in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. We have a group of champions within our team and these can be the catalysts to UAE residents adopting a healthy lifestyle,” he added.