Trio of milestones for Red Bull Air Race

Abu Dhabi: The first race of the 2017 Red Bull Air Race calendar in Abu Dhabi next week will be a celebration of milestones for the official World Championship: the 10th season of competition, the 10th consecutive opener in the UAE capital and the diamond 75th race for the coveted title.

First-time world champion Matthias Dolderer will be the man to beat above the shimmering waters of the Arabian Gulf on February 10-11.

The German soared into the 2016 season with a podium finish in the Emirates and never looked back, clinching his first World Championship at the seventh stop on the calendar — the first pilot to secure the title before the season finale. However, after two consecutive years of being the runner-up on the overall podium, Australia’s Matt Hall will be looking to make history of his own in 2017, and in all 13 top teams from five continents will be out to dethrone Dolderer.

“It’s thrilling to launch our 10th season with this milestone 75th race, and I can’t imagine a better setting than Abu Dhabi, a city renowned for its appreciation of top-level motorsport that has warmly welcomed us for a decade now,” said Erich Wolf, General Manager of Red Bull Air Race GmbH. “After Dolderer’s dominance in 2016, every team wants to put its stamp on this season from the outset, and the strategic and technical preparations have been intense. Even for the knowledgeable fans in the Emirates, this race is sure to be special.”

The Red Bull Air Race, established in 2003 and created by Red Bull GmbH, is an international series of air races in which competitors have to navigate a challenging obstacle course in the fastest time. Pilots fly individually against the clock and have to complete tight turns through a slalom course consisting of pylons, known as “Air Gates”.

The races are held mainly over water near cities, but are also held at airfields or natural wonders.

At each venue, the top-eight places earn World Championship points. The air racer with the most points at the end of the Championship becomes Red Bull Air Race world champion.

“Abu Dhabi’s 10-year partnership with the Red Bull Air Race is one of the strongest in our sports portfolio,” said His Excellency Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, the co-organisers of the event.

“This new four-year agreement to be the season-opening race reinforces our vision to align ourselves with the world’s best sports organisations and deliver high-quality media content to an international audience, as well as a major economic impact spike to the capital city. The sight of the Red Bull Air Race planes above Abu Dhabi’s stunning Corniche backdrop is one of the best in the UAE sporting calendar, so we’re looking forward to welcoming the pilots and fans back next week.”

Visit www.redbullairrace.com for more information.