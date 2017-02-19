Thomsen subdues countryman Fladberg for title

Abu Dhabi: Denmark’s Christian Lind Thomsen displayed the same form he had showed all week to tame his compatriot and doubles partner Rasmus Fladberg in straight sets 21-11, 21-11 to clinch the 40th ISC Apex UAE Open Badminton Championship 2017 Elite Series single title at ISC courts.

Thomsen was in total control of the proceedings from the start and didn’t allow Fladbreg to settle in front of a packed house. After taking the first game comfortably at 21-11, the second game also settled in favour of Thomsen with a similar scoreline.

“Winning a tournament outside my country is always great. Winning the men’s singles title means a lot. The hospitality of ISC and tournament organisers is really appreciable and people here are very friendly and supportive,” said a beaming Thomsen, who received the Apex rolling trophy for ‘Champion of Champions’ from Mr. Hisham PA, Managing Director, Apex Trading.

Thomsen, however, couldn’t emulate his single success in the doubles final teaming up with Fladbreg later in the evening. The Danish pair lost out to Arjun M.R. and Shlok Ramachandran from India in a keenly contested encounter 24-22, 21-18. This was Arjun and Shlok’s second successive doubles crown in two weeks. The duo had come into the tournament after tasting success in the 26th Iran Fajr Badminton Challenge 2017.

Arjun, with his fast and offensive game from the front court, complemented the lanky Shlok’s attacking game from the rear of the court. The Indian pair held the edge in the first game and were leading 19-16 when the Danish pair clawed their way into the match cashing on some unforced errors.

After being level at 19-19, the Indian pair took another one point lead but the Dane’s immediately restored parity. Then with a couple of long rallies ending in favour of the Indian pair, the Dane’slost the first game 22-24. The second game was not different to that of the first as both teams played out of their skin. Arjun and Shlok, however, were clearly gaining in confidence and they wrapped up the contest 21-18 to clinch the title.

“We have been playing together for quite some time and won major titles outside India, including International Challenge title in Iran last week. Here in Abu Dhabi, we felt like playing in front of home crowd and the tremendous support we received from the spectators, were commendable,” said a jubilant Arjun, who was lauded by Ali Ahmad Sabr Al Dhanhani, board member of UAE Table Tennis and Badminton Association for his efforts.

Results (Finals): Men’s Singles: Christian Lind Thomsen (Den) bt Rasmus Fladberg (Den) Score: 21-11, 21-11; Men’s Doubles: Arjun M.R./Shlok Ramachandran (Ind) bt Christian Lind Thomsen/Rasmus Fladberg (Den) 24-22, 21-18.