Thomsen subdues countryman Fladberg for title

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Thomsen subdues countryman Fladberg for title

Danish duo come up second best against Indian pairing of Arjun and Shlok in doubles finals

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: Denmark’s Christian Lind Thomsen displayed the same form he had showed all week to tame his compatriot and doubles partner Rasmus Fladberg in straight sets 21-11, 21-11 to clinch the 40th ISC Apex UAE Open Badminton Championship 2017 Elite Series single title at ISC courts.

Thomsen was in total control of the proceedings from the start and didn’t allow Fladbreg to settle in front of a packed house. After taking the first game comfortably at 21-11, the second game also settled in favour of Thomsen with a similar scoreline.

“Winning a tournament outside my country is always great. Winning the men’s singles title means a lot. The hospitality of ISC and tournament organisers is really appreciable and people here are very friendly and supportive,” said a beaming Thomsen, who received the Apex rolling trophy for ‘Champion of Champions’ from Mr. Hisham PA, Managing Director, Apex Trading.

Thomsen, however, couldn’t emulate his single success in the doubles final teaming up with Fladbreg later in the evening. The Danish pair lost out to Arjun M.R. and Shlok Ramachandran from India in a keenly contested encounter 24-22, 21-18. This was Arjun and Shlok’s second successive doubles crown in two weeks. The duo had come into the tournament after tasting success in the 26th Iran Fajr Badminton Challenge 2017.

Arjun, with his fast and offensive game from the front court, complemented the lanky Shlok’s attacking game from the rear of the court. The Indian pair held the edge in the first game and were leading 19-16 when the Danish pair clawed their way into the match cashing on some unforced errors.

After being level at 19-19, the Indian pair took another one point lead but the Dane’s immediately restored parity. Then with a couple of long rallies ending in favour of the Indian pair, the Dane’slost the first game 22-24. The second game was not different to that of the first as both teams played out of their skin. Arjun and Shlok, however, were clearly gaining in confidence and they wrapped up the contest 21-18 to clinch the title.

“We have been playing together for quite some time and won major titles outside India, including International Challenge title in Iran last week. Here in Abu Dhabi, we felt like playing in front of home crowd and the tremendous support we received from the spectators, were commendable,” said a jubilant Arjun, who was lauded by Ali Ahmad Sabr Al Dhanhani, board member of UAE Table Tennis and Badminton Association for his efforts.

Results (Finals): Men’s Singles: Christian Lind Thomsen (Den) bt Rasmus Fladberg (Den) Score: 21-11, 21-11; Men’s Doubles: Arjun M.R./Shlok Ramachandran (Ind) bt Christian Lind Thomsen/Rasmus Fladberg (Den) 24-22, 21-18.

More from More sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Iran
follow this tag on MGNIran
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportMore sport

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Iran
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More sport

Vachier-Lagrave grabs early lead with two others

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

Man taking selfie near burst dam killed

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

World’s first rotating tower in Dubai soon?

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world

Revealed: Most boring jobs in the world