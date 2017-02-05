Mobile
Team Novo Nordisk gets Abu Dhabi invite

Side, promising an aggressive race, will use event to boost their message of spreading awareness about diabetes

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Team Novo Nordisk will be back in action later this month after the team was handed a wildcard invitation for the Abu Dhabi Tour.

This will be the first time-ever that the team will be racing in the Abu Dhabi Tour following an invitation from organisers RCS Sport and Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

The Abu Dhabi Tour will be held over four days from February 23 to 26.

“It is almost impossible to accurately express our gratitude and excitement in receiving our third World Tour wildcard invitation from RCS in the past seven days. Racing at the Abu Dhabi Tour allows us to continue spreading our mission of inspiring, educating and empowering everyone affected by diabetes on a global level,” Phil Southerland, CEO and co-founder, Team Novo Nordisk, said.

“The WHO stresses a healthy diet combined with regular physical activity to reduce these risks. A World Tour race with the stature of the Abu Dhabi Tour serves as a platform to spread this message of a healthy, active lifestyle to the all people who need motivation to get out and exercise,” he added.

Vassili Davidenko, Team Novo Nordisk General Manager, noted: “The Abu Dhabi Tour will serve as Team Novo Nordisk’s second World Tour stage race, which shows our continued progress and steady growth as an all-diabetes squad. In its third edition, the Abu Dhabi Tour is quickly becoming one of the standout early season races. We have lined up an experienced, aggressive squad who will be seeking results in Abu Dhabi.”

