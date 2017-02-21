Romania’s Bulmaga, UAE’s Ishaq lead four other chess masters in Dubai

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Romania’s Bulmaga, UAE’s Ishaq lead four other chess masters in Dubai

Bulmaga tops standings with 3.5 points after four rounds; Ishaq follows with 2.5 points

 

Dubai, UAE: Romania’s International Master (IM) Irina Bulmaga has built a full-point lead following an unbeaten run of three wins and a draw after four rounds in the 2nd Dubai Closed Tournament organised by the Dubai Chess and Culture Club.

UAE national team player Saeed Ishaq trails at solo second place with 2.5 points in the six-player round robin event. Bulmaga defeated the Philippines’ Fide Master (FM) Julius De Ramos in the fourth round, while Ishaq outplayed Woman Grandmaster (WGM) Adriana Nikolova of Bulgaria.

The loss dropped Nikolova to joint third place with IM Julijan Plenca of Croatia with two points each. Plenca won his fourth-round match against Bulgaria’s IM Nanko Dobrev, who brings up the rear end of the standings along with De Ramos with one point apiece.

The event, played under the standard time control of one hour and 30 minutes plus a 30-second increment per move to complete a game, pits six players from five countries in a single round robin format.

“We have been organising round robin events as part of our program to provide our players valuable tournament experience,” said Yahya Mohammad, Development and Planning Manager of Dubai Chess Club.

“We have invited five strong masters from different countries to compete against our own Saeed Ishaq, who recently signed a contract with the club. Such events are integral in the continued development of our key players and we are pleased that Ishaq has responded with a solid performance so far in the tournament.” 

More from More sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Philippines
follow this tag on MGNPhilippines
Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsSportMore sport

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Philippines
follow this tag on MGN
Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
boston bruins

Also In More sport

Mamedyarov beats Adams to share Grand Prix lead

Sport Gallery

Pictures: Pliskova wins Qatar Open title

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Brothers found guilty of sex with schoolgirl

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Woman jailed over Dh53k Etisalat bill

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen