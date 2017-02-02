Possible change in today’s stage

Khor Fakkan: Organisers were mulling a possible alteration in the route for Friday’s Westin Stage — the fourth and penultimate leg of the 2017 Dubai Tour.

With weather playing a crucial part in Stage 3 between DIMC and Al Aqah on Thursday, organisers RCS Sports and Dubai Sports Council (DSC) were scheduled to have an important meeting at 9pm on Thursday to decide the fate of the 172km stage between DIMC and Hatta Dam.

The 124 cyclists, who participated in Thursday’s third stage from DIMC to Al Aqah, encountered unpredictably strong sandy winds and gusts. And with weather forecast for Friday stating further gusty conditions, rain and a drop in temperatures, the race committee was left with no option but possibly moot an alteration in the stage route keeping in mind the safety of riders.

“The suggestion is having two loops totalling around 110km within the Hatta region,” one of the race committee members told Gulf News.

“The final decision will be taken when the race committee meets at 9pm,” he added.