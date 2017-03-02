Over 1,500 Emirati youth for UAE Jiu-Jitsu Challenge

Abu Dhabi: The third edition of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Challenge Championship 2017 will get under way IPIC arena in Zayed Sports City from March 3-4.

Following qualification rounds in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and the Western Region, the two-day tournament will see over 1,500 Emirati competitors between the ages of 4 and 17 participate across different age and category ranges.

The first day of the championship will commence with over 700 registered athletes taking part in different divisions in the female category, with over 800 male players set to battle it out on the second and final day of the championship.

While the championship is another opportunity for young Jiu-Jitsu athletes to gain experience and hone their skills for upcoming matches in the 2016-2017 season, this also provides parents and families to support and encourage their loved ones as they grapple on the mats.

“The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation is very proud to host the third consecutive edition of the Challenge Championship this year. This event is especially significant as parents have the opportunity to themselves present their children with medals in this unique initiative, truly bringing to life our aim to grow Jiu-Jitsu as a sport for the entire family,” said Abdul Munem Al Hashemi, president of the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Union and chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

“As part of the initiative, this is a recognition of their shared struggles and sense of achievement and victory, in order to further motivate athletes on their road to success in the sport,” he added.

The 2016-2017 season agenda for Jiu-Jitsu in the UAE continues with both domestic and international tournaments, headlines by the ninth edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu 2017, set to be held from March 10-23. Taking place for two full weeks, this is set to be the championship’s biggest edition yet, with over 10,000 athletes from over 100 countries expected to take part.

The third round of the President’s Jiu-Jitsu Cup 2017 will take place on March 11 at the IPIC Arena in Abu Dhabi. The UAE Female Jiu-Jitsu Championship will take place on March 10 in Abu Dhabi with female athletes for both GI and No GI categories will battle it out for the title at the women-only event.