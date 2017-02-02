Kittel moots for measures from UCI

Khor Fakkan: Defending Dubai Tour champion and current leader Marcel Kittel has pushed the world governing body for more stringent censures on riders involved in violent conduct during races.

Kittel was allegedly elbowed by Astana Pro Team’s Ukrainian rider Andrey Grivko during the starting part of Thursday’s Stage 3 between Dubai and Al Aqah. The German rider ultimately finished the stage in eleventh but continued to lead the general classification, just eight seconds off Stage 3 champion John Degenkolb.

Shaken by the incident, Kittel was left fuming while trying to make sense of the incident that occurred early on the stage. “As soon as we got into the cross winds and fighting for positions, I was trying to get into line. One of Grivko’s younger teammates pushed me back. I was trying to talk to the young guy that’s when Grivko gave me a punch in the face,” Kittel said.

“He should get a ban for the next six or eight months from cycling. It’s a terrible disappointment for cycling. It’s a shame for the race, it’s a shame for his sponsors and for his team. And I really don’t understand how he can show this kind of reaction. Of course, it’s a long way. All have a lot of emotion, but it doesn’t give you the right to punch a rider in his face,” he added.

“If you ask me, that’s our problem in cycling. There are no rules for such incidents that occur during the course of the race. For instance, what is the rule for such an incident [of punching]? So the CPA and the UCI need to keep on working to put such rules in place.”