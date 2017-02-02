Kittel moots for measures from UCI

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kittel moots for measures from UCI

German rider left fuming following elbowing incident from Astana rider

Gulf News
 

Khor Fakkan: Defending Dubai Tour champion and current leader Marcel Kittel has pushed the world governing body for more stringent censures on riders involved in violent conduct during races.

Kittel was allegedly elbowed by Astana Pro Team’s Ukrainian rider Andrey Grivko during the starting part of Thursday’s Stage 3 between Dubai and Al Aqah. The German rider ultimately finished the stage in eleventh but continued to lead the general classification, just eight seconds off Stage 3 champion John Degenkolb.

Shaken by the incident, Kittel was left fuming while trying to make sense of the incident that occurred early on the stage. “As soon as we got into the cross winds and fighting for positions, I was trying to get into line. One of Grivko’s younger teammates pushed me back. I was trying to talk to the young guy that’s when Grivko gave me a punch in the face,” Kittel said.

“He should get a ban for the next six or eight months from cycling. It’s a terrible disappointment for cycling. It’s a shame for the race, it’s a shame for his sponsors and for his team. And I really don’t understand how he can show this kind of reaction. Of course, it’s a long way. All have a lot of emotion, but it doesn’t give you the right to punch a rider in his face,” he added.

“If you ask me, that’s our problem in cycling. There are no rules for such incidents that occur during the course of the race. For instance, what is the rule for such an incident [of punching]? So the CPA and the UCI need to keep on working to put such rules in place.”

More from More sport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai

filed under

GulfNewsSportMore sport

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More sport

Trio of milestones for Red Bull Air Race

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa