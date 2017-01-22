Mobile
Fit-again Saina lifts Malaysia Masters gold

World No. 10 stretched to overcome Thai youngster

Gulf News
 

Sarawak (Malaysia): Indian badminton ace Saina Nehwal notched up her first title after a career-threatening injury by claiming the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold with a hard-fought victory in the summit clash here on Sunday.

Up against 18-year-old Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong, the top-seeded London Olympics bronze-medallist triumphed 22-20 22-20 in a 46-minute clash.

This was her 23rd title overall and the first after last year’s Australian Open.

The 26-year-old world No. 10, who had been desperately looking for a title that boosts her confidence after recovering from a knee surgery last year, was squaring off against a rival ranked more than 50 places below her at 67th.

The two were meeting for the first time in the circuit and Saina was on the backfoot in the opening game when Chochuwong reeled off four consecutive points to grab the early initiative.

Chochuwong maintained the advantage going forward and was placed 11-5 at the break.

However, Saina narrowed the gap to make it 10-13 before drawing level at 19-19 and then saving a game point.

Chochuwong could not handle the pressure thereafter as Saina drew from her experience to clinch the opening game after a 20-minute slog.

In the second game as well, Chochuwong was quicker off the blocks with a 3-0 lead but this time Saina did not leave it for too late and took the lead at 7-5.

The Thai teenager, however, drew level at 8-8 and 11-11 but Saina did not allow her to clinch the momentum.

The Hyderabadi remained in the lead, albeit slender, before blowing away four match-points to help Chochuwong draw level at 20-20.

But the Indian managed to get over the hiccup and wrap up the issue soon after for what would be a massive morale-booster for her.

Nehwal had earlier thrashed Hong Kong’s Yip Pui Yin in straight games to storm into the final on Saturday.

World No. 30 Yip Pui Yin lost steam after going neck and neck till the break in the first game before World No. 10 Saina used all her experience to take the match 21-13, 21-10 in just over 30 minutes.

Asian Games
follow this tag on MGNAsian Games
Australian Open
follow this tag on MGNAustralian Open

