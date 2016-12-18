Faber wins in final fight to highlight UFC Fight Night

Sacramento: Urijah Faber survived being knocked down in the third round and beat Brad Pickett by unanimous decision to win in the final fight of his career at UFC Fight Night on Saturday night.

The 37-year-old Faber, who announced his retirement earlier this year, repeatedly took Pickett to the mat throughout the fight and scored with crisp, hard head shots that opened a gaping cut on the Englishman’s left eye before Pickett landed a sharp straight left that put Faber down with 1:22 left in the third.

Faber quickly got to his feet and smiled before chasing Pickett down and trying for a final submission attempt as a raucous, near-sellout crowd at GoldenOne Center roared.

All three judges scored the fight 30-26.

Michelle Waterson (14-4) won with a rear-naked choke over Paige VanZant in the first round of their scheduled five-round fight in the main event.

Waterson, No. 11 in the strawweight division, took VanZant down midway through the round and quickly got both of her arms locked around VanZant’s neck.

VanZant (7-3) tried to work free and at one point had one of Waterson’s arms away before Waterson got it locked in again to win at 3:21.

In the co-main event Mickey Gall (4-0) submitted up-and-coming Sage Northcutt in the second round of their welterweight bout to stay unbeaten.

Northcutt (8-2) controlled the first round and was still in charge in the second when he got caught from behind by Gall, who scored the takedown and got Northcutt to tap out by a rear-naked choke at 1:40 left.