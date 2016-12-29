Mobile
Dana White, Conor McGregor differ over when UFC champion will fight again

President believes Irish star is out for 10 months due to partner’s pregnancy, but champ says time off will be shorter

Gulf News
 

Las Vegas: The UFC continues to plan for an extended absence for lightweight champion Conor McGregor, UFC President Dana White said on Wednesday at a news conference.

“The last conversation I had with Conor, he was taking 10 months off. Everyone keeps asking me about Conor. Conor is not in my plans for the next 10 months,” White said.

McGregor, who became the first UFC fighter in history to simultaneously wear two belts when he added the lightweight belt to his featherweight version with a second-round knockout of Eddie Alvarez last month in New York, countered in an interview with RTE Sport last week that he expects the break to be shorter.

He’s awaiting the birth of his first child with girlfriend Dee Devlin, who has a May due date.

“I’m very excited about fatherhood. I cannot wait,” McGregor told RTE Sport. “I know Dana is saying 10 months. Why? The baby’s born in May. I’m weighing my options. I’m ready for anything. We’ll see what happens.”

McGregor said he’s expecting a conversation shortly with White and UFC owners Ari Emanuel and Patrick Whitesell to resolve the scheduling uncertainty.

“We run a business where we make fights,” White said on Wednesday. “I know who’s available. I know who’s not available. Conor told me, ‘I’m not available for 10 months. We’re having a baby, my girl stresses out when I fight and I don’t want to put that on her when I’m pregnant.’ I love it, I respect it.”

