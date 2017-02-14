Coach Junior leads by example in Rio

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Coach Junior leads by example in Rio

Brazilian clinches his fifth National Championship

Image Credit: Courtesy: Organiser
Jose Junior
Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: UAE’s top jiu jitsu coach Jose Junior showed he believes in leading by example by winning the high-profile Brazilian National Championship, beating Max Gimenis in the finals of the blackbelt heavyweight.

The 31-year-old, en route to his finals, also got the better of Anderson Fereira in the semi-finals and Felipi Maghalhaes in the first round — all his victories coming by submission. This was Junior’s fifth Brazilian National Championship title. He had earlier won the National Championship in blue belt in 2002, 2003 and in 2006 in the brown belt category.

With this victory in Rio de Janeiro and following his earlier success at the Ecuador National Championship, he has elevated himself above compatriot Gabriel Arges at the top of the World Rankings.

“I’m so happy to be able to achieve my dream after practically giving up us a competitor when I decided to move to Abu Dhabi to teach jiu-jitsu to kids,” said a jubilant Junior, adding that his primary aim is to get back to competition after switching into the role of a coach in UAE was for the kids to see their coach in action.

“The kids respect their teacher when he is doing well but I must also say that I worked really, really, hard to achieve my objectives. I was thinking about winning the Brazilian National Championship in black belt every two seconds in my life. Now I have done it and I’m lost for words to describe my feelings,” added Junior, who now have 1,190 points, 90 more than Arges. Another Brazilian Alexandre Ribeiro is on third spot with 980 points.

“As I told earlier, the battle for the world No.1 will be decided on the final competition of the season [Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in April] since both Gabriel and I are competing in two different weights. I guess our programmes are the same as we both intend to compete in every ranking tournament. The lead will depend on who drops points with just two months left of the season,” said Junior, whose next major challenge is in Abu Dhabi at the World Pro.

“The Abu Dhabi World Pro carries the highest 400 points and it has an absolute division where there is a chance Gabriel and I can cross paths again. I think the World No.1 title will be decided in the UAE capital.”

More from More sport

filed under

GulfNewsSportMore sport

Also In More sport

24 young chess wizards emerge champions in Dubai

Sport Gallery

An icy spectacle at the Quebec Winter Carnival

Sport Videos

PlayDubai based golf prodigy turns heads on the link
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

UAE to build first city on Mars by 2117

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Watch: Model’s death-defying stunt in Dubai

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Getting a Dubai driving licence could get harder

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Top Dubai locations where rents have fallen

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Man caught growing marijuana in villa

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

Traffic chaos as rain hits UAE

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

VAT in UAE: When registration will kick off

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Friends, family pay tribute to Indian student

Woman throws punch at man who groped her

Woman throws punch at man who groped her