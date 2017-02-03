Mobile
Classics calling for ambitious Drucker

BMC Racing rider wants a few more wins under his belt come the end of the season

Gulf News
 

Dubai: With all hopes of a win nearly blown off, BMC Racing rider Jean-Pierre Drucker intends to now turn his attention to the classics in the near future.

Luxembourg lad Drucker, who is fourth in the overall classification, was one of the few who could have challenged current leader Marcel Kittel. However, with the cancellation of Stage Four, the 30-year-old has to now shift his attention to the near future.

“This was a stage I would have loved. It’s a pity we could not ride today,” Drucker moaned as he waited for a decision from the race committee at Hatta Club.

With the Dubai Tour out of the way, Drucker now wants to concentrate on the classic races including the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Vuelta a Espana, Paris-Nice and Criterium du Dauphine Libere, which will be held over the next few months.

Last year was a successful one for Drucker as he won Stage 16 of the Vuelta a Espana and the prologue of his home Tour de Luxembourg. “Winning races is always one of the top goals for me as it always gives [me] such a nice feeling,” he said.

“Last year I won two and it would be nice to have a few races against my name at the end of this season as well,” he smiled.

“But for the moment, the main goal would be to get ready for the classics.”

Dubai
