Cavendish backs call to cancel stage due to bad weather

Team Dimension Data rider puts interests of competitors above everything else

Gulf News
 

Dubai: Team Dimension Data’s Mark Cavendish may have taken a personal interest hit but he insisted safety comes first after agreeing to a cancellation of the penultimate stage of the 2017 Dubai Tour.

Though blustery conditions prevailed along the race route throughout Friday morning, Cavendish said that he was very much in favour of the stage going ahead so that he could have at least an outside chance of catching up with the top pack including overall race leader Marcel Kittel.

“Personally, I’d like to race but I think realistically it was impossible. Finally, the race committee made a wise decision to protect the riders and I take my hats off to them,” Cavendish told media.

“Coming all the way to Hatta shows willingness from all the teams and its riders to compete. No one was looking for a day off. We all made a five-hour trip to get here to try and make it happen. It is disappointing that we could not ride and that I can’t get back into the race and win it. But, I cannot be selfish as the conditions were so bad for riding out there,” he added.

The 31-year-old British rider is currently in sixth position, and a more favourable placing in Friday’s stage could have perhaps given him a chance to go for overall honours for the second time in Dubai. “I commend the organisers as they took the right decision considering the safety of the riders. One of the solutions could have been to have a bunch race, but then there is hardly anything that we can do about the weather conditions,” Cavendish said.

