Axelsen digs deep to win BWF World Superseries final

Viktor Axelsen of Denmark celebrates his win against Tian Houwei of China in the men’s singles final at Hamdan Sports Complex yesterday.

Dubai: Another match, and another truck load of pressure was on Viktor Axelsen, bidding to become the first Danish player to win a BWF World Superseries final.

But the smiling 6ft 4inch assassin disapprovingly brushed aside the burden of expectation, and an astonishing second-set hiccup, to defeat China’s Tian Houwei.

All week long Axelsen, who lost to Japan’s Kento Momota in the 2014 Dubai World Superseries Final, has said that he is determined to prove that he can mix it with the best players in the world. And he showed just why he embraces such unyielding self-belief when carving out a 21-14, 6-21, 21-17 victory.

Later in the evening at the Hamdan Sports Complex, Taiwan’s Tai Tzu Ying, the reigning world No 1, outshone Korea’s Sung Ji Hyun to win her second Superseries title since 2014, 21-14, 21-13.

Axelsen admitted that after powering through the first set at 2-14, he began to feel the exertions of a tough week and suffered a lapse in concentration in the second set that allowed his aggression to slip in the second.

“In the first set I thought I played okay, but in the second I felt tired,” he said. “Then in the third set I just said to myself I’m going to give everything and I had a little luck with me and I guess that’s what it takes to win matches like these.

“But look, I’ve been in the final so many times to finally be on top means a lot to me. It was a battle of the nerves but I’m really happy that I came out strongest in the end.

“It wasn’t beautiful but I guess it was enough to win.”

Axelsen said he thrived on the atmosphere and had even fed off the massive crowd support that was not directed at him to lift himself from 6-1 down to level at 11-11 and force Tian into a war of attrition for the title and a winner’s cheque of $80,000 (Dh293,836).

“It was a battle of the nerves and I’m really happy that I came out strongest in the end,” the Dane said. “It wasn’t beautiful but I guess I did enough to win.

“I was especially nervous but I said to myself don’t behave like a cry baby, just keep hitting the shuttle across the net and that was enough.

“This has been an awesome year for me, so many things have happened. Right now I can look back at a wonderful year and hope that 2017 will be the same, if not better.”

Tian Houwei, looking for his first title since the Australian Open in 2013, credited his rival for playing a big match and said that he deserved to win the title.

“You win some, you lose some,” he said, without a hint of dejection. “I gave it my best, but it wasn’t good enough. I played some loose shots in the end, but I have only myself to blame.

“Viktor played well all week and I look forward to more matches like this against him.”

Tai, whose father is a firefighter and the director of her hometown badminton committee, created a small slice of history when she became the first player to win two Superseries titles.

She acknowledged that what made the win special was that she was able to turn the tables on Sung, who had beaten her in the Group stage of the tournament earlier.

“I just want to enjoy my badminton. It’s nice to win titles, but I just don’t have any specific plan, I enjoy playing all the same,” said the tiny Taiwanese who boasts an excellent shot selection and technical skills.

“I’m really happy to win this title here in Dubai again.”

Chinese teenager Chen was the star of the final day’s play winning two Dubai Superseries titles.

The 19-year-old first teamed up with Jia Yifan to topple 2016 Olympic gold medallists Misaki Matsuko and Ayaka Takhashi from Japan 21-15, 13-21, 21-17, and returned to the court later in the afternoon, where together with Zheng Siwei, she toppled defending champions Chris Adcock and Gabrielle Adcock (England) 21-12, 21-12.

“We still cannot believe this moment, we feel very excited”, said a happy Chen.

Results

Prefix number denotes world ranking

Men’s Singles final

4-Viktor Axelsen (Denmark) beat 7-Tian Houwei (China) 21-14, 6-21, 21-17.

Men’s Doubles final

V Shem Goh/ Wee Kiong Tan (Malaysia) beat Takeshi Kamura/Keigo Sonoda (Japan) 21-14, 21-19

Women’s Singles Final

1-Tai Tzu Ying (Taiwan) beat 3-Sung Ji Hyun (Korea) 21-14, 21-13.

Women’s Doubles final

5-Chen Qingchen/ Jia Yifan (China) beat 1-Misaki Matsuko/ Ayaka Takhashi (Japan) 21-15, 13-21, 21-17.

Mixed Doubles final

4-Zheng Siwei/ Chen Qingchen (China) beat 5-Chris Adcock/ Gabrielle Adcock (England) 21-12, 21-12.