Aqua Blue going along swimmingly

Stephen Moore

Dubai: General Manager Stephen Moore is pleased with the initiation process so far. Two events down the line, and the Aqua Blue Sport team that he heads is making a big impression in the world of international cycling.

Monaco-based Irish businessman Rick Delaney set up a new business in the form of an e-commerce site (www.aquablue.com) at the same time as the Aqua Blue Sport Irish pro cycling team with the aim of funding itself.

Delaney has initially assured the team funding for at least four seasons with two-year rolling contracts offered to the cyclists. Gradually, the new Pro-Continental team will have its costs shifted to the new business which Delaney describes as ‘the Amazon for bikes’.

“It’s our very first year as a team, so making the shift from an amateur outfit team into the professional world of cycling is no mean feat. The team has made a step up this year, and we are glad and assured that it’s gone very well so far,” Moore told Gulf News last week.

The new team debuted at the one-day Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race in Geelong, Australia in the latter half of January. This was followed by the Australia Day criterium race on January 26 followed by its first-ever World Tour race in Dubai. “During the Dubai Tour we have managed to have a couple of people in the breakaways every day, and considering that this is our very first season, it is a fair assessment for us,” he observed.

Delaney’s plan, Moore explained, was further reiterated by the collapse of big teams such Tinkoff and IAM Cycling last year. “A new thinking was needed and I think once the business is up and running and making money, all of the revenue will go to the team. It simply means that the team will not use the usual model in pro-cycling with the backing of a major sponsor along with smaller sponsors,” Moore explained.

“The long-term goal would be to get as strong as we can as a team. It’s about getting it right and about getting people together and thinking as one, and the going has been good,” he smiled.