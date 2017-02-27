Amna Noaman reigns as UAE’s rapid chess queen

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Amna Noaman reigns as UAE’s rapid chess queen

Dubai’s protégé rules UAE National Ladies Rapid Chess Championship 2017

Image Credit: Supplied
Woman International Master (WIM) Amna Noaman wins the UAE National Ladies Rapid Chess Championship 2017, which recently concluded in Ras Al Khaimah.
 

Dubai: Shortly after signing a contract to play under the Dubai Chess and Culture Club, Woman International Master (WIM) Amna Noaman showed why she’s the most sought-after player in the UAE women’s chess circuit by winning the UAE National Ladies Rapid Chess Championship 2017, which recently concluded in Ras Al Khaimah.

Starting the tournament as the second-highest ranked player, Noaman was limited to just 1.5 points in the first three rounds, but Dubai’s top lady talent propelled herself to the championship with a powerful six-game win streak, capped by a final-round victory over erstwhile solo-leader Woman Fide Master (WFM) Wadima Humaid Alkalbani.

Noaman scored 7.5 points from nine rounds, edging out Alkalbani and three others who had seven points apiece for the title.

“This is a terrific performance by Amna and a great start for the 2017 season,” said Najib Saleh, technical director of the Dubai Chess and Culture Club.

“She was in a difficult position early in the tournament, but she crawled her way back into the thick of things, which is really what makes her a very strong contender in such events,” added Saleh.

“We have big plans for her career and this win will definitely boost her confidence as she continues her pursuit to earn the grandmaster title.”

Joining Alkalbani at joint second to fourth places with seven points each were Woman Candidate Master (WCM) Wafia Darwish Al Maamari and tournament top-seed WIM Essa Kholoud Al Zarouni.

Alkalbani took the runner-up spot on tiebreaks, followed by Al Maamari and Al Zarouni.

Nearly 50 of the UAE’s top women players competed in the nine-round Swiss system tournament, which allotted 15 minutes plus a 10-second increment per move to complete a game.

More from More sport

tags from this story

Dubai
follow this tag on MGNDubai
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGNRas Al Khaimah

filed under

GulfNewsSportMore sport

tags

Dubai
follow this tag on MGN
Ras Al Khaimah
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More sport

Saeed Ishaq wins Dubai masters’ tournament

Sport Gallery

Svitolina breaks into top 10 with Dubai win

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Man who killed boy, 8, to be executed

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Shaikh Hamdan spotted eating 24k gold burger

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Dawood contract killing bid foiled

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

Nokia 3310 is back — and so is 'Snake'

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

What UAE residents will pay for petrol in March

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from account

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

Do we belong here? Slain Indian's wife asks

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat

Man kills girlfriend with baseball bat