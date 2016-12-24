Al Ain Club top medals tally in President’s Cup

Abu Dhabi: Al Ain topped the medals tally with 11 gold, four silver and three bronze medals in the second round of the HH President’s Cup Jiu Jitsu Championship at the IPIC Arena on Saturday.

Al Wahda were second with three gold, two silver and four bronze while Al Jazira with two gold, six silver and four bronze. Ajman (2 gold, 1 silver, 1 bronze) and Al Nasr (2 gold, 1 silver) stood fifth and sixth, respectively. There were seven entries in the ladies’ Cup competition for Al Ain and they were instrumental in bagging two gold, three silver and a bronze.

“We have a lot of good talent and we have a lot of support from our club. It is attached to the Al Ain football club. We always have good results and most of our medals are gold or silver. I think we have five medallists in this competition. They train with black belts and this makes the difference,” said Al Ain jiu-jitsu club coach Virginia Macedo.

“To keep our players in peak fitness we have scheduled aerobics and workouts. This we do more than jiu-jitsu to keep them in good physical condition. They train with black belts and this makes a huge difference.

“Our players have a lot of promise for the UAE national team. We believe we can win medals from outside of the country too,” added Macedo.

Hamdan Al Blooshi returning from injury rallied from a 2-0 deficit to take gold in the 85kg and led Al Ain’s medal haul in men’s and youth division. The sliver was bagged by Zayed Omar Al Breiki while Saif Al Qubaisi settled for bronze. With this win, Al Blooshi also better his performance from the first round where he had to be content with silver.

“I went for the submissions as I was trailing in both fights. “Zayed and Saif are both young and strong with bright futures in jiu-jitsu. They are very tough opponents. I had to fight back from difficult situations in both bouts and I hope I can take this momentum forward for the Grand Slam Abu Dhabi in three weeks,” said a beaming Al Blooshi.