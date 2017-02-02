Abu Dhabi Tour Challenge returns

Abu Dhabi: The world’s top cyclists are returning to Abu Dhabi from February 23-26 to compete in the Abu Dhabi Tour and as part of the event, Yas Marina Circuit bosses want the general public to get on their bikes.

The Formula One Circuit is hosting the Abu Dhabi Tour Challenge on Sunday, February 5 and Sunday, February 12 and billing it as the ultimate community time trial competition. Amateur cyclists from across the UAE will once again be tasked with going head to head against the clock to complete a lap of Yas Marina Circuit in the fastest possible time.

Cyclists who record the fastest times, and finish in first, second or third places in each category, will not only get the chance to stand on the Abu Dhabi Tour podium, but will also take home trophies and have the chance to win exclusive Abu Dhabi Tour prizes; including a money-can’t-buy VIP Abu Dhabi Tour experience, cycling jerseys, prize vouchers and much more.

Riders can record their fastest individual time around the 5.5-kilometre circuit as part of StartYAS, sponsored by Daman’s ActiveLife. Cyclists can only record one time on either February 5 or 12.

As well as the time trial competition, this year there will also be a new challenge taking place on Tuesday, February 21. The Knockout, or KO race as it’s called, will see cyclists complete a lap of the track in a set time, which will then be reduced after each lap. Riders must complete the lap inside the fixed time otherwise they will be eliminated. Then in the last lap, the surviving peloton will have to race to the finish as prizes will be awarded to those finishing in first, second or third placed (male/female).

You can also watch the professional cyclists in the nail-biting final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, February 26.

HOW TO ENTER

Age Categories:

18 — 24, 25 — 29, 30 — 34, 35 -39, 40 — 44, 45 — 49, 50 — 54, 55 — 59, 60 — 64, 65 — 69

Dates:

• Sunday, February 5 — Time Trial Session 1

• Sunday, February 12 — Time Trial Session 2

• Tuesday, February 12 — KO race

Times:

• Registration for the Challenge opens from 6pm — 9pm

• Track open for StartYAS and TrainYAS as well as Challenge practice session from 6pm — 9pm.

• Abu Dhabi Tour Challenge from 9:30pm — 10:00pm

• Last entry for runners/cyclists will be 8:30pm for those not participating in Abu Dhabi Tour Challenge.

Price:

Entry is FREE. Each participant will be loaned a ProChip provided by Premier timing.

How to register:

Pre-registration is encouraged at www.premieronline.com however sign up will also be available on the day.