Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Abu Dhabi Tour Challenge returns

Yas Marina Circuit holding two time trial events in support of Abu Dhabi Tour

Gulf News
 

Abu Dhabi: The world’s top cyclists are returning to Abu Dhabi from February 23-26 to compete in the Abu Dhabi Tour and as part of the event, Yas Marina Circuit bosses want the general public to get on their bikes.

The Formula One Circuit is hosting the Abu Dhabi Tour Challenge on Sunday, February 5 and Sunday, February 12 and billing it as the ultimate community time trial competition. Amateur cyclists from across the UAE will once again be tasked with going head to head against the clock to complete a lap of Yas Marina Circuit in the fastest possible time.

Cyclists who record the fastest times, and finish in first, second or third places in each category, will not only get the chance to stand on the Abu Dhabi Tour podium, but will also take home trophies and have the chance to win exclusive Abu Dhabi Tour prizes; including a money-can’t-buy VIP Abu Dhabi Tour experience, cycling jerseys, prize vouchers and much more.

Riders can record their fastest individual time around the 5.5-kilometre circuit as part of StartYAS, sponsored by Daman’s ActiveLife. Cyclists can only record one time on either February 5 or 12.

As well as the time trial competition, this year there will also be a new challenge taking place on Tuesday, February 21. The Knockout, or KO race as it’s called, will see cyclists complete a lap of the track in a set time, which will then be reduced after each lap. Riders must complete the lap inside the fixed time otherwise they will be eliminated. Then in the last lap, the surviving peloton will have to race to the finish as prizes will be awarded to those finishing in first, second or third placed (male/female).

You can also watch the professional cyclists in the nail-biting final stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour at Yas Marina Circuit on Sunday, February 26.

HOW TO ENTER

Age Categories:

18 — 24, 25 — 29, 30 — 34, 35 -39, 40 — 44, 45 — 49, 50 — 54, 55 — 59, 60 — 64, 65 — 69

Dates:

• Sunday, February 5 — Time Trial Session 1

• Sunday, February 12 — Time Trial Session 2

• Tuesday, February 12 — KO race

Times:

• Registration for the Challenge opens from 6pm — 9pm

• Track open for StartYAS and TrainYAS as well as Challenge practice session from 6pm — 9pm.

• Abu Dhabi Tour Challenge from 9:30pm — 10:00pm

• Last entry for runners/cyclists will be 8:30pm for those not participating in Abu Dhabi Tour Challenge.

Price:

Entry is FREE. Each participant will be loaned a ProChip provided by Premier timing.

How to register:

Pre-registration is encouraged at www.premieronline.com however sign up will also be available on the day.

More from More sport

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Yas Island
follow this tag on MGNYas Island
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi

filed under

GulfNewsSportMore sport

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Yas Island
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN

Also In More sport

Trio of milestones for Red Bull Air Race

Sport Gallery

Highlights: 2017 Dubai Tour ‘Stage 2’

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Watch: Crane falls on Shaikh Zayed Road

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Cold snap, chance of snowfall in UAE

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

Brit woman living in a car lands job

Brit woman living in a car lands job

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

-5°C in Jebel Jais, visibility dips

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa

Indian buys most expensive Dubai villa