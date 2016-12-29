Three and easy for Fabrri as treble gives Flyers the Blues

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Three and easy for Fabrri as treble gives Flyers the Blues

Hagelin’s winner earns Penguins narrow win over Hurricanes

Image Credit: AP
St. Louis Blues’ Robby Fabbri (bottom left) scores past Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason as teammate Patrik Berglund watches during the third period of an NHL game in St. Louis on Wednesday.
Gulf News
 

St. Louis: Robby Fabbri got a hat trick, David Perron and Scottie Upshall scored during St. Louis’ four-goal third period and the Blues rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 on Wednesday night.

Kevin Shattenkirk also scored and Carter Hutton made 17 saves as the Blues improved to 12-1-4 at home.

Wayne Simmonds, Nick Cousins and Brayden Schenn scored for the Flyers, who dropped their fourth game in their last five. Steve Mason made 19 saves.

Perron deflected Colton Parayko’s shot to tie it 5:53 into the third, less than two minutes after Schenn had given the Flyers a 3-2 lead. Perron ran his goal-scoring streak to three games.

Upshall put the Blues ahead 80 seconds later with a deflection of Joel Edmundson’s shot. It was his first goal in 18 games.

Carl Hagelin scored with 4:15 remaining and Pittsburgh rallied to beat Carolina 3-2.

Hagelin got his fifth of the season and second in two games off a feed from Patric Hornqvist. That followed a tying goal from Chris Kunitz early in the period.

Sidney Crosby scored his league-leading 26th goal in his 31st game and moved into a tie with Edmonton’s Connor McDavid for the league scoring lead at 42 points. Crosby, who missed six games with a concussion at the start of the season, trailed McDavid by nine points when he made his first start October 25 against Florida.

The Penguins have won three straight and four of five. They have points in 10 consecutive home games and are 11-1-2 in December.

Matt Murray started for Pittsburgh and stopped 25 of 27 shots before Marc-Andre Fleury replaced him for the start of the third period. Fleury made 19 saves for his 11th win.

Lee Stempniak scored his seventh goal and Elias Lindholm his third for the Hurricanes, who ended a three-game winning streak. Cam Ward stopped 23 shots for Carolina.

Mitchell Marner scored in the third round of the shootout to lift Toronto over Florida 3-2.

Rookie Auston Matthews got his team-leading 17th goal and an assist and William Nylander also scored for the Maple Leafs. Frederik Andersen made 45 saves and blanked Florida in the shootout.

Vincent Trocheck and Jonathan Marchessault each had a goal and an assist for the Panthers. Roberto Luongo stopped 38 shots.

The Maple Leafs won their fourth straight on the road and improved to 3-0 against the Panthers this season.

 

Fact Box

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 3, Carolina 2

Toronto 3, Florida 2, SO

Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 3, OT

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 3

Vancouver 2, Los Angeles 1

More from Ice Hockey

filed under

GulfNewsSportIce Hockey
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Ice Hockey

Rookie Dell proves unbeatable for Sharks

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Dubai health insurance deadline extended

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Where to watch NYE fireworks in the UAE

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Car runs over Dubai boy twice, killing him

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Saudi police use video to arrest partygoers

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

Live footage saves man from fatal heart attack

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

UAE’s most attractive employers revealed

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Engineer jailed for offending Islam

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan

Dubai NYE traffic and transport plan