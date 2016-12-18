Stars halt Flyers’ win streak at 10

Dallas Stars right wing Adam Cracknell (27) challenges Philadelphia Flyers’ Shayne Gostisbehere for control of the puck in the first period of the NHL game on Saturday.

Los Angeles: The Philadelphia Flyers’ NHL winning streak ended at 10 games on Saturday as the Dallas Stars handed them a first defeat since November 25.

Adam Cracknell scored what proved to the game winner early in the third period of the 3-1 triumph.

Antti Niemi made 31 saves for the Stars in Dallas.

“They were obviously the hottest team in the NHL and we knew that. After the first (period), there was some talking here (in the locker room),” Stars centre Tyler Seguin said. “We played a solid game. Especially the second half, and we found a way in the third on home ice.”

Taylor Leier scored his first NHL goal at 16:44 of the first period on a rebound which gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead.

Radek Faska knotted the score at 1-1 on a rebound at 4:48 of the second.

Cracknell gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 2:27 of the third on a rebound after a point shot by John Klingberg for his fourth goal of the season.

Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov almost tied the game when he hit the crossbar on a wrist shot at 10:08 of the third period.

But Jordie Benn scored into the empty to put Dallas up 3-1.

Flyers coach Dave Hakstol wasn’t too concerned about the streak ending.

“I said it all along, I don’t think anyone has been too focused on any of the extra-curricular stuff,” he said.

“It’s been about the two points every night and that’s what I was concerned with tonight and I think our guys will be as well — two points that were available going into the third period and we came up short.”