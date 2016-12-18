Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Stars halt Flyers’ win streak at 10

Seguin delighted with Dallas success but Philadelphia coach Hakstol not too despondent

Image Credit: AP
Dallas Stars right wing Adam Cracknell (27) challenges Philadelphia Flyers’ Shayne Gostisbehere for control of the puck in the first period of the NHL game on Saturday.
Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: The Philadelphia Flyers’ NHL winning streak ended at 10 games on Saturday as the Dallas Stars handed them a first defeat since November 25.

Adam Cracknell scored what proved to the game winner early in the third period of the 3-1 triumph.

Antti Niemi made 31 saves for the Stars in Dallas.

“They were obviously the hottest team in the NHL and we knew that. After the first (period), there was some talking here (in the locker room),” Stars centre Tyler Seguin said. “We played a solid game. Especially the second half, and we found a way in the third on home ice.”

Taylor Leier scored his first NHL goal at 16:44 of the first period on a rebound which gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead.

Radek Faska knotted the score at 1-1 on a rebound at 4:48 of the second.

Cracknell gave Dallas a 2-1 lead at 2:27 of the third on a rebound after a point shot by John Klingberg for his fourth goal of the season.

Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov almost tied the game when he hit the crossbar on a wrist shot at 10:08 of the third period.

But Jordie Benn scored into the empty to put Dallas up 3-1.

Flyers coach Dave Hakstol wasn’t too concerned about the streak ending.

“I said it all along, I don’t think anyone has been too focused on any of the extra-curricular stuff,” he said.

“It’s been about the two points every night and that’s what I was concerned with tonight and I think our guys will be as well — two points that were available going into the third period and we came up short.”

 

Fact Box

Saturday’s Games

Dallas 3, Philadelphia 1

Minnesota 4, Arizona 1

Montreal 2, Washington 1

Ottawa 3, New Jersey 1

Carolina 2, Buffalo 1, SO

Toronto 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT

Detroit 6, Anaheim 4

Chicago 6, St. Louis 4

N.Y. Rangers 2, Nashville 1, SO

Edmonton 3, Tampa Bay 2, SO

More from Ice Hockey

filed under

GulfNewsSportIce Hockey
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Ice Hockey

Oilers end 25-game skid vs Coyotes with 3-2 win

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party