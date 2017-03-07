Stars extend domination of Capitals

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Stars extend domination of Capitals

Lehtonen makes 42 saves as side clinch 4-2 victory

Image Credit: AFP
Thomas Vanek #26 of the Florida Panthers is unable to get the rebound given up by goaltender Kari Lehtonen #32 of the Dallas Stars during first period action at the BB&T Center on March 4, 2017 in Sunrise, Florida.
Gulf News
 

Washington: Kari Lehtonen made 42 saves and Devin Shore, Radek Faksa and Jason Spezza scored as the Dallas Stars continued their puzzling domination of the Washington Capitals with a 4-2 victory Monday night.

Despite struggling this season, Dallas extended their point streak in the series to 12 games and won for the sixth consecutive time in Washington.

The NHL-leading Capitals’ home winning streak snapped at 15 and their point streak at 17. Despite Nicklas Backstrom’s 21st goal and T.J. Oshie’s 25th, they lost in regulation at home for the first time since December 17 and in any fashion at home since December 29.

The Stars chased reigning Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender Braden Holtby with three goals on 11 shots and haven’t lost in regulation to the Capitals since 2006.

Mika Zibanejad scored 3:56 into overtime, Antti Raanta made 38 saves, and New York beat Tampa Bay 1-0.

Zibanejad beat Andrei Vasilevskiy during a breakaway.

Raanta got his third shutout of the season.

Vasilevskiy stopped 33 shots and Tampa Bay, 8-2-3 over the past 13 games, moved within two points of New York Islanders for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Rangers failed to score on three power plays, and are 1 for 36 over the past 14 games. Tampa Bay, with NHL’s third-best power play, went 0 for 6.

Meanwhile, Joe Pavelski scored twice and San Jose defeated Winnipeg 3-2.

Joe Thornton assisted on Pavelski’s empty-net goal to give him 1,000 assists.

Aaron Dell stopped 31 shots in his 14th game for the Sharks.

Pavelski opened the game’s scoring with his 22nd goal and Mikkel Boedker also had a goal for San Jose, coming off a 3-1 loss Sunday in Minnesota.

Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets in the first period and Mark Scheifele scored his 28th of the season with seven seconds left in the game.

Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves in his 11th straight start for Winnipeg.

And Mike Hoffman had a power-play goal early in the third period as Ottawa defeated Boston 4-2.

Derick Brassard, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Alex Burrows also scored as the Senators extended their winning streak to three games. Craig Anderson made 25 saves.

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins. Tuukka Rask made 25 saves.

Ottawa have a four-point lead on the Bruins in the Atlantic Division. Ottawa took a 3-1 lead early in the third as Hoffman scored his 20th on the power play. It was Ottawa’s first goal with the man advantage in three games.

The lead was short-lived as less than two minutes later, the Bruins scored on the power play as Marchand picked up David Pastrnak’s rebound to score his 30th, giving him back-to-back 30-goal seasons.

 

Fact Box

 

 

Monday’s Games

Ottawa 4, Boston 2

Dallas 4, Washington 2

N.Y. Rangers 1, Tampa Bay 0, OT

San Jose 3, Winnipeg 2

More from Ice Hockey

filed under

GulfNewsSportIce Hockey
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Ice Hockey

Bobrovsky shuts out opposition 3rd game in a row

Sport Gallery

Iditarod mushers begin race across Alaska

Sport Videos

PlayStan Wawrinka scans Dubai’s skies
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

New baggage rules from today

New baggage rules from today

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Best companies to work for in UAE

Best companies to work for in UAE

Trouble over promoting sex on social media

Trouble over promoting sex on social media