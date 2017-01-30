Simmonds is MVP as Metropolitan win all-stars

Los Angeles: Wayne Simmonds scored the game-winning goal halfway through the final period as the Metropolitan Division eased past the Pacific Division 4-3 to win the 2017 NHL All-Star Game final.

The Philadelphia Flyers forward finished off a two-on-none, taking a perfect feed from Taylor Hall and lifting the puck up over the outstretched arm of Pacific Division goaltender Mike Smith to break a 3-3 tie.

“This is one of the best days of my life. I had a blast with all these guys,” said Simmonds, who was named Most Valuable Player. “I don’t know if I realise what is going on right now.”

After an apparent goal by Anaheim’s Ryan Kesler was ruled offside by a coach’s challenge by Metropolitan coach Wayne Gretzky, forward Cam Atkinson tied the game at 3-3 on a breakaway goal and Simmonds added his goal immediately after a faceoff win by Hall.

Asked what it is like to be named MVP of the contest that features the best-of-the-best in the sport, he said. “It sounds weird. But being named an All-Star was weird too. There are so many great players here.”

Simmonds picked up a new car and will share in the $1 million prize money with his 10 teammates. He said one of the best moments of the weekend was getting to play on a team coached by the legendary Gretzky.

“I can’t believe they put me on the ice at the beginning. I was dumbfounded,” he said. “Wayne Gretzky in my opinion is the greatest player to play this game. To get a chance to play for him was an honour.”

The festivities on Sunday at Staples Center arena started with about half of the NHL’s recently chosen top 100 players coming out onto the ice to greet the current star players one-by-one.

Carly Rae Jepsen sang the Canadian anthem and Los Angeles Kings cheerleader Courtney Daniels sang the American anthem after the band Fifth Harmony pulled out at the last minute.

This is the third time Los Angeles has hosted the mid-season exhibition with the others taking place in 1981 and 2002.

In Saturday’s skills contest, Montreal Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber successfully defended his hardest shot title with a 165 kilometre per hour (102mph) blast.

Edmonton Oiler’s rising star Connor McDavid won the fastest skater event while Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby claimed the title of most accurate shooter.

The Atlantic Division defeated the Pacific Division 9-7 in points as the skills competition determined the matchups for Sunday’s game.

This year’s format saw the league go to a three-on-three tournament that featured two semi-final games with the winning teams advancing to the 40-minute, two-period championship contest.

The rosters were composed of 11 players — six forwards, three defencemen and two goaltenders.