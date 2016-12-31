Rookie Dell proves unbeatable for Sharks

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Rookie Dell proves unbeatable for Sharks

Carolina, Nashville among day’s other winners

Image Credit: AP
Philadelphia Flyers right wing Jakub Voracek (93), from the Czech Republic, shoots on San Jose Sharks goalie Aaron Dell (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 30, 2016.
Gulf News
 

San Jose, California: Rookie Aaron Dell stopped 21 shots to get his first career shutout and the San Jose Sharks beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Friday night.

Patrick Marleau scored on a power play late in the first period, and the Sharks won their fourth straight and eighth of nine. Justin Braun added a late goal.

Marleau has now scored a game-winning goal against every NHL team. He has 95 career game-winners.

Flyers goalie Steve Mason left following the first period. He was hit by a puck on an exposed part of his hand, apparently a shot by Brent Burns, who has one of the hardest shots in the league. Mason saved 11 of 12 shots.

Anthony Stolarz was excellent in relief, keeping the Flyers in the game with 21 saves in 22 chances.

In Raleigh, Jay McClement scored the key goal 2:54 into the third period and Carolina beat Chicago 3-2. Elias Lindholm and Lee Stempniak scored early goals 1:05 apart to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead, and they held on to earn a point in their 11th straight home game. They’re 10-0-1 at PNC Arena since Nov. 12.

Michal Kempny had a goal and an assist, and Vinnie Hinostroza added a deflected goal 5:49 into the third for the Western Conference-leading Blackhawks, who had their four-game road winning streak snapped.

Cam Ward made 27 saves for Carolina while improving to 8-0-1 during the Hurricanes’ home-ice roll.

Juuse Saros made 25 saves for his first career shutout, Filip Forsberg got a goal and an assist and Nashville beat St. Louis 4-0.

Yannick Weber, Viktor Arvidsson and Colin Wilson also scored, and Saros won his second career road game. The Predators have won three of their four meetings against the Blues this season and snapped a five-game losing streak on the road against St. Louis.

Mike Ribeiro had a pair of assists to run his points streak against the Blues to five games.

Jake Allen allowed three goals on 14 shots before giving way to Carter Hutton to start the third as the Blues fell to 14-3-4 at home. They entered the game with points in 16 of their last 17 at the Scottrade Center.

 

Results

Friday’s matches

Carolina 3, Chicago 2

Nashville 4, St. Louis 0

San Jose 2, Philadelphia 0

Vancouver 3, Anaheim 2, OT

More from Ice Hockey

filed under

GulfNewsSportIce Hockey
 

Results

Read More

Also In Ice Hockey

Rookie Matthews lifts Leafs to win over Wings

Sport Gallery

2016 in review: Masters of the game

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Reina club: top party haunt of Turkey’s elite

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

Dubai rings in 2017 with dazzling fireworks

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

9 money tips if you lose your job in the UAE

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Look: How Dubai’s royal family started 2017

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

Parents, schools fight over unpaid fees

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

UAE welcomes first babies born in 2017

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

Bahrain lists its 10 most wanted men

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

How Dubai ensured success of NYE events

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays