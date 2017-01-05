Mobile
Ritchie and Kase seal it for the Ducks over Red Wings

Miller keeps 37th career shutout in Canucks 3-0 victory against Coyotes

Gulf News
 

Anaheim: John Gibson made 23 saves in his eighth career shutout, and Nick Ritchie scored in the first period of the Anaheim Ducks’ 2-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

Ondrej Kase scored late in the third period and Antoine Vermette had two assists for the Ducks, who have won three of four and earned points in six straight games.

Gibson and the Ducks earned their first shutout victory since November 1 despite playing without captain Ryan Getzlaf, who has a lower-body injury.

Petr Mrazek stopped 22 shots in the Red Wings’ first game since losing the NHL Centennial Classic outdoors in Toronto on New Year’s Day. Detroit began a three-game California road swing with their eighth loss in 11 games overall.

Ryan Miller made 22 saves for his 37th career shutout to help Canucks to a 3-0 victory over the Coyotes and their fifth straight win.

Brandon Sutter, Bo Horvat and Sven Baertschi scored for the Canucks, who have their longest win streak of the season. The victory moved them above .500 for the first time since October.

Vancouver got their first shutout of the season and Miller his first in 70 games.

Mike Smith stopped 21 shots for the struggling Coyotes, who have lost eight straight and remain last in the Pacific Division.

Max Pacioretty’s second goal of the game, on a breakaway 19 seconds into overtime, lifted Montreal past Dallas 4-3.

Pacioretty took a pass from Jeff Petry and skated in on Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen for the win. Montreal was playing its fifth straight overtime game and improved to 3-0-2 in the stretch.

Dallas’ Esa Lindell scored with 2:47 left in regulation time to tie the game.

Nathan Beaulieu had a goal and two assists and Alexander Radulov also scored for the Canadiens. Al Montoya stopped 39 shots and Shea Weber added two assists.

Tyler Seguin and John Klingberg also scored for the Stars, and Lehtonen finished with 29 saves.

 

Fact Box

Wednesday’s Games

Winnipeg 4, Florida 1

Montreal 4, Dallas 3, OT

N.Y. Rangers 5, Philadelphia 2

Calgary 4, Colorado 1

Vancouver 3, Arizona 0

Anaheim 2, Detroit 0

