Panarin’s match-winner sinks Islanders

Penguins, Calgary among day’s other winners

Gulf News
 

Chicago: Artemi Panarin scored with 1:14 left in regulation and then had the clinching goal in the shoot-out, helping the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New York Islanders 2-1 on Friday night for their sixth consecutive victory.

Jonathan Toews also scored in the tiebreaker as Chicago pulled within one point of idle Minnesota for the top spot in the Western Conference. Corey Crawford made 31 saves in his first start since Feb. 23.

After Toews beat Thomas Greiss with a wrist shot, Crawford turned away Joshua Ho-Sang. Patrick Kane was stopped by Greiss and Nikolay Kulemin shot it off the right post before Panarin finished off the victory for the Blackhawks.

Greiss made 30 stops for New York, and Brock Nelson scored his 14th goal in the second. The Islanders had won four of five, including a 5-4 victory at Dallas on Thursday night.

Mark Streit made an instant impact in his debut with Pittsburgh, beating Peter Budaj early in the third period to lift the Penguins over Tampa Bay for 5-2 win.

Evgeni Malkin scored twice off assists from Phil Kessel and added an assist of his own in his 700th career game as Pittsburgh snapped a two-game losing streak. Justin Schultz had a goal and an assist and Tom Kuhnhackl put in an empty-nester for the Penguins as they swept the season series from the Lightning.

In Calgary, Alberta, Mikael Backlund scored in overtime after Detroit’s Tomas Tatar tied it with 1.8 seconds left in the third period, and Calgary beat the Red Wings 3-2 for their sixth straight win.

After Michael Frolik and Johnny Gaudreau nearly scored earlier in OT, Backlund blasted a shot past Petr Mrazek 3:56 into the extra session.

Kris Versteeg and Matthew Tkachuk also scored for Calgary, and Brian Elliott made 35 saves. The Flames are six points up on Los Angeles and seven points ahead of St. Louis for the first wild card in the Western Conference.

 

Results

Friday’s matches

Pittsburgh 5, Tampa Bay 2

Arizona 4, Carolina 2

Winnipeg 3, St. Louis 0

Chicago 2, N.Y. Islanders 1, SO

Calgary 3, Detroit 2, OT

Anaheim 5, Toronto 2

Results

