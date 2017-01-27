Mobile
Ovechkin shines to take Capitals home

Nashville, Edmonton also among day’s winners

Gulf News
 

Newark, New Jersey: Evgeny Kuznetsov scored twice, Alex Ovechkin had a goal and an assist and the Washington Capitals beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 on Thursday night to head into the All-Star break with the most points in the NHL.

Andre Burakovsky and Lars Eller also scored for the Capitals, who have 72 points in 49 games as they seek their second straight President’s Trophy. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov added two assists and Braden Holtby made 27 saves for Washington, which is 13-1-2 in its last 16 games.

Stefan Noesen and Adam Henrique scored for New Jersey, which has lost six straight at home. The Devils are tied with Detroit for the fewest points in the Eastern Conference.

In Nashville, Craig Smith scored two goals in the third period and Nashville held off Columbus 4-3 in the final game for both teams before the All-Star break.

Columbus coach John Tortorella left the team before the game, returning home for a personal matter that will cause him to miss All-Star weekend. His assistants filled in for him, but the Blue Jackets dropped to 5-7-0 since their 16-game winning streak.

Brandon Saad gave Columbus a 1-0 lead in the first period. Zach Werenski and Ryan Murray scored in the third as the Blue Jackets tried to rally.

Calle Jarnkrok and Harry Zolnierczyk also scored for Nashville, and Mike Fisher had two assists.

Andrej Sekera scored two goals and the surging Edmonton Oilers extended their point streak to eight games by beating San Jose 4-1.

Edmonton ended San Jose’s six-game winning streak and tied the Sharks for the Pacific Division lead heading into the All-Star break. Both teams have 64 points, one more than Anaheim.

Oilers goalie Cam Talbot played brilliantly for his 26th win of the season. He made several point-blank saves and stopped 32 of 33 shots.

Drake Caggiula and Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers, who improved to 7-0-1 over their last eight games. The only loss during that span came to Nashville in a shootout.

Logan Couture scored for the Sharks, and Martin Jones made 18 saves.

 

Results

Thursday’s matches

N.Y. Islanders 3, Montreal 1

Boston 4, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1

Los Angeles 3, Carolina 0

Washington 5, New Jersey 2

Florida 2, Tampa Bay 1, OT

Calgary 3, Ottawa 2, OT

Minnesota 5, St. Louis 1

Nashville 4, Columbus 3

Dallas 4, Buffalo 3

Winnipeg 5, Chicago 3

Arizona 3, Vancouver 0

Edmonton 4, San Jose 1

