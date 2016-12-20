Nugent-Hopkins’ slick shot sees Oilers beat Blues

Oilers centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (93) and Blues centre Robby Fabbri (15) battle for the puck during the third period at Scottrade Centre. Oilers won 3-2 in overtime.

St Louis: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored 2:55 into overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers over the St Louis Blues 3-2 on Monday night.

Nugent-Hopkins scored on a wrist shot after getting a pass from Connor McDavid.

Nugent-Hopkins’ winner followed a tying third-period goal by Patrick Maroon, a St Louis native. He made it 2-2 with a goal 5:47 into the third.

Cam Talbot turned away 25 shots for Edmonton.

Kyle Brodziak and Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St Louis and Carter Hutton made 32 saves.

Filip Forsberg got the tying goal midway through the third period and Ryan Ellis had the only score in the shootout to help Nashville win 2-1 and give Philadelphia their second straight loss.

The Flyers had won 10 straight before losing to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.

Nashville got their first win in extra time and Ellis his first successful shootout conversion this season. The Predators were 0-5 in overtime and shootouts.

Nashville’s Pekka Rinne stopped 31 shots, plus all three in the shootout. Steve Mason had 30 saves for Philadelphia.

Defenceman Andrew MacDonald scored for the Flyers midway through the first period.

Cam Fowler scored a power-play goal in the third period, giving Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle a 3-2 victory in his return to Toronto.

Carlyle was at Air Canada Centre for the first time since he was dismissed as Leafs coach almost two years ago.

Anaheim had a pair of power-play goals, including Fowler’s go-ahead score. Ryan Getzlaf had the other man-up tally and Nick Ritchie also scored for the Ducks. John Gibson made 33 saves.

Former Ducks goaltender Frederik Andersen made 25 stops for the Leafs. Auston Matthews got his ninth goal in 12 games, and Nazem Kadri scored his 11th of the season.

Meanwhile, Kris Versteeg put Calgary ahead with their third power-play goal of the game in the third period to beat Arizona 4-2.

Versteeg and Troy Brouwer had a goal and assist each for Calgary, who had lost their last two games but have at least one power-play goal in their past eight contests.

T.J. Brodie put in an empty-net goal with a minute to play to complete the scoring. Mikael Backlund also scored and Matthew Tkachuk added two assists for Calgary.

Christian Dvorak and Ryan White scored for Arizona, and Mike Smith had 25 saves.