Miller time as Rangers edge Red Wings

Atkinson lifts Blue Jackets over Senators

Gulf News
 

Detroit: J.T. Miller scored at 1:56 of overtime to lift the New York Rangers to a 1-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Henrik Lundqvist made 21 saves for his second shutout of the season and 61st of his career. The Rangers managed only 19 shots in a game that featured few memorable chances by either team.

The winner came when Mats Zuccarello and Miller swooped in alone on Detroit goalie Jared Coreau. Zuccarello made a simple pass to Miller, who lifted the puck over Coreau for his 16th goal of the season.

Detroit defenceman Niklas Kronwall played for the first time since January 4, returning from a lower-body injury.

Cam Atkinson’s second goal of the game at 1:09 of overtime lifted Columbus past Ottawa 7-6.

Atkinson had a breakaway after a shot by Senators captain Erik Karlsson missed the Columbus net and went around the boards out to Atkinson, who was at centre-ice.

The Blue Jackets trailed 5-3 after two periods before Lukas Sedlak and Matt Calvert scored 31 seconds apart to tie it less than 2 1/2 minutes into the third. Atkinson then gave Columbus a 6-5 lead with 9:10 remaining, before Kyle Turries tied it for Ottawa on the power play less than 2 minutes later.

Nick Foligno, Scott Harrington and Zach Werenski also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Joonas Korpisalo finished with 28 saves.

Zach Smith and Mike Hoffman each had two goals and Mark Stone also scored for the Senators. Mike Condon had 22 saves.

 

Fact Box

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Rangers 1, Detroit 0, OT

Pittsburgh 5, Boston 1

Columbus 7, Ottawa 6, OT

Philadelphia 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT

Chicago 4, Vancouver 2

Nashville 4, Minnesota 2

