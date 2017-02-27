Mobile
Kings get goaltender Bishop from Lightning

Quick back-up move sees NHL’s tallest ever goalie at 6ft7

Gulf News
 

Los Angeles: The Los Angeles Kings tried to bolster their backup goaltending situation on Sunday by acquiring American Ben Bishop from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Kings gave up goaltender Peter Budaj and 19-year-old defenceman Erik Cernak and two draft picks to get Bishop.

Bishop, who represented the USA in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, is 2.01 metres (6-foot-7) tall making him tallest goaltender ever to play in the National Hockey League.

The 30-year-old Bishop is expected to backstop Jonathan Quick, who returned to the lineup on Saturday after missing 59 games with a severe groin injury.

Quick made 32 saves in a 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks but getting Bishop is an insurance move in case Quick can’t stay healthy.

Bishop recorded a 16-12-3 mark with one shutout, a 2.55 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage this season.

He has a 146-77-23 career mark with 19 shutouts, a 2.32 GAA and .919 save percentage in 263 contests with the St. Louis Blues, Ottawa Senators and Lightning.

Budaj, 34, became the Kings No. 1 goalie with Quick out, his seven shut-outs tying the league high.

Cernak, of Slovakia, was one of the Kings’ top defensive prospects. In 40 games this season with the Erie Otters of the minor league Ontario Hockey League, he has three goals and 17 points. He has also represented Slovakia twice at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

United States
