Jones’ winner earns coach Tortorella 500th NHL win

Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Seth Jones (3) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks.

Vancouver: Seth Jones scored 46 seconds into overtime to lead Columbus to a 4-3 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, giving the Blue Jackets their ninth straight win and coach John Tortorella the 500th of his NHL career.

Brandon Saad had two goals and Cam Atkinson added a goal and an assist for Columbus, which has earned points in 11 straight games (10-0-1). Alexander Wennberg had two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 14 saves for his league-leading 19th win.

Brandon Sutter, Daniel Sedin and Jannik Hansen scored for Vancouver, while Ryan Miller stopped 21 shots.

Jones scored his fifth of the season on a 2-on-1 break with Atkinson in the extra period after Vancouver’s Ben Hutton hit the post at the other end.

Kevin Hayes scored the deciding goal in the shootout, lifting New York past rivals New Jersey 3-2.

Henrik Lundqvist then stopped Damon Severson to secure the Rangers’ sixth win in seven games and second against the Devils at home in eight days. Lundqvist finished with 29 saves through overtime and tied Dominik Hasek for the most wins by a European-born goalie.

Mats Zuccarello also scored in the shootout, and Chris Kreider and Derek Stepan had goals in regulation.

PA Parenteau and Miles Wood scored and Cory Schneider stopped 24 shots as the Devils lost their sixth straight. Michael Cammalleri had a shootout goal.

Jimmy Hayes scored early in the first period and Tuukka Rask made 18 saves for his fourth shutout of the season to lead Boston 1-0.

Hayes’ goal was his first in seven games and only his second in 28 games this season.

Rask recorded his 34th career shutout for the Bruins, who improved to .500 at home (8-8-0) after losing two straight games and five of six coming in.

Boston were without leading scorer David Pastrnak, who had right elbow surgery Friday. Pastrnak’s 19 goals rank second in the NHL behind Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby (21).

Peter Budaj had 29 saves for the Kings, who won their previous two games.