Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Jagr slides into tie for second on all-time points list

However, Panthers star is still 1,000 points behind ‘The Great One’ Gretzky

Image Credit: AP
Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) in action the NHL match against Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.
Gulf News
 

Miami: Jaromir Jagr vaulted into a tie for second place on the all-time NHL points list behind Wayne Gretzky, tallying three assists as the Florida Panthers edged Buffalo 4-3 in a shoot-out win Tuesday.

Jagr is tied with former Edmonton Oiler star Mark Messier with 1,887 points, but he has a long way to go to catch Messier’s former teammate and hall of famer Gretzky, who finished his career with 2,857 points. Ex-Detroit Red Wing Gordie Howe is third with 1,850.

Jagr said he wasn’t thinking about the milestone because his team trailed the Sabres at the time.

He received a long ovation from crowd of 14,200 at the BB&T Center arena after tying Messier.

“When I retire, I will look back at what I did, and maybe I will think about it more,” he said. “Right now, I’m just happy I have a chance to play in this league. I love it so much.”

Jagr could have caught Messier sooner, but he took a three-year hiatus from the NHL between 2008 and 2011 to play in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League.

Sabres’ forward Sam Reinhart, 21, said the loss was frustrating, but he added that he may have a different perspective one day because of what Jagr accomplished.

“Looking back, it will be pretty special to say you were a part of that night,” he said. “I will be shocked if anybody ever passes (Jagr). It was pretty cool to see that.”

Jagr assisted on Aleksander Barkov’s eighth goal of the season in the first period.

“He’s a dangerous player whenever he has the puck,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said of Jagr. “The puck seems to be glued to his stick when he has it. I’m always nervous when he has the puck near the net with a chance to win the game.”

The Panthers made it 2-0 with 7:46 left in the second period. Barkov slid the puck to Keith Yandle, whose shot from the point got past Robin Lehner. Jagr got an assist on the play and also set an nifty screen on the shot.

Florida’s Nick Bjugstad scored the tying goal with 3:51 left in the third. Jagr got his third assist on that goal.

— AFP

 

Fact Box

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Islanders 4, Boston 2

Nashville 5, New Jersey 1

Columbus 3, Los Angeles 2, SO

Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Rangers 2

Florida 4, Buffalo 3, SO

Montreal 5, Anaheim 1

Tampa Bay 4, Detroit 1

Minnesota 2, Colorado 0

Ottawa 4, Chicago 3

St. Louis 3, Dallas 2, OT

Vancouver 4, Winnipeg 1

San Jose 4, Calgary 1

More from Ice Hockey

tags from this story

Russia
follow this tag on MGNRussia

filed under

GulfNewsSportIce Hockey

tags

Russia
follow this tag on MGN
 

Fact Box

Read More

Also In Ice Hockey

Oilers end 25-game skid vs Coyotes with 3-2 win

Sport Gallery

Big wave surfing competition in Santander

Sport Videos

PlayAdam Gilchrist exclusive interview
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Maid arrested over illegitimate baby

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara