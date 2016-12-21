Jagr slides into tie for second on all-time points list

Florida Panthers right wing Jaromir Jagr (68) in action the NHL match against Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

Miami: Jaromir Jagr vaulted into a tie for second place on the all-time NHL points list behind Wayne Gretzky, tallying three assists as the Florida Panthers edged Buffalo 4-3 in a shoot-out win Tuesday.

Jagr is tied with former Edmonton Oiler star Mark Messier with 1,887 points, but he has a long way to go to catch Messier’s former teammate and hall of famer Gretzky, who finished his career with 2,857 points. Ex-Detroit Red Wing Gordie Howe is third with 1,850.

Jagr said he wasn’t thinking about the milestone because his team trailed the Sabres at the time.

He received a long ovation from crowd of 14,200 at the BB&T Center arena after tying Messier.

“When I retire, I will look back at what I did, and maybe I will think about it more,” he said. “Right now, I’m just happy I have a chance to play in this league. I love it so much.”

Jagr could have caught Messier sooner, but he took a three-year hiatus from the NHL between 2008 and 2011 to play in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League.

Sabres’ forward Sam Reinhart, 21, said the loss was frustrating, but he added that he may have a different perspective one day because of what Jagr accomplished.

“Looking back, it will be pretty special to say you were a part of that night,” he said. “I will be shocked if anybody ever passes (Jagr). It was pretty cool to see that.”

Jagr assisted on Aleksander Barkov’s eighth goal of the season in the first period.

“He’s a dangerous player whenever he has the puck,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said of Jagr. “The puck seems to be glued to his stick when he has it. I’m always nervous when he has the puck near the net with a chance to win the game.”

The Panthers made it 2-0 with 7:46 left in the second period. Barkov slid the puck to Keith Yandle, whose shot from the point got past Robin Lehner. Jagr got an assist on the play and also set an nifty screen on the shot.

Florida’s Nick Bjugstad scored the tying goal with 3:51 left in the third. Jagr got his third assist on that goal.

— AFP