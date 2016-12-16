India set up title-clash with Belgium
Lucknow: Home favourites India edged past Australia 4-2 (2-2) via penalty shootout to enter the final of the Hockey Junior World Cup at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium here on Friday.
Tom Craig’s goal in the 14th minute gave Australia the 1-0 lead but India equalised through Gurjant Singh (42nd minute) and led 2-1 with a goal from Mandeep Singh (48th). But Lachlan Sharp’s successful deflection from a close angle in the 57th gave the visitors the equaliser as the match ended 2-2 in the regulation time.
In the shootout, Indian goalkeeper Vikash Dahiya saved twice to deny Australia the win, as Harjeet Singh, Harmanpreet, Sumit and Manpreet did their job to give the hosts a 4-2 win.
In the final, India will meet Belgium, who beat double defending champions Germany, also in a penalty shootout.
Earlier, home favourites India overcame Spain 2-1 in the semi-final clash. Marc Serrahima’s successful penalty conversion had given Spain a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute. But India fought back in the second half with penalty corner conversions from Simranjeet Singh (57th) and Harmanpreet Singh (66th) to march into the last four stage.