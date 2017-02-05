Mobile
Hall scores twice as Devils beat Blue Jackets 5-1

Devils’ first line of Hall, Zajac and Palmieri in fine form

Gulf News
 

Columbus: Taylor Hall scored twice, Travis Zajac had a goal and an assist and the New Jersey Devils beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday night.

Jacob Josefson and Seth Helgeson also scored and Cory Schneider had 31 saves for the Devils, who won their sixth straight road game.

The Blue Jackets dropped the second game of a back-to-back after losing to Pittsburgh in overtime on Friday night. They are 6-8-1 since their franchise record 16-game winning streak and were out of sync for most of the game on Saturday.

Matt Calvert scored for Columbus in the third period, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 25 shots.

The Devils’ first line of Hall, Zajac and Kyle Palmieri did much of the damage, with Palmieri getting an assist on Hall’s first goal.

